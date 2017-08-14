5 Historic Houses in South Africa

Mandela House

Arguably the most famous address in South Africa, House 8115, Orlando, Soweto, is where former South African President, Nelson Mandela, lived for more than 14 years. The late struggle icon shared the home with his first wife, Evelyn Ntoko Mase, and then, following his divorce, his second wife, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

As his political activism grew, Mandela left the house in 1961 and was later arrested and imprisoned in 1962. Upon his release in 1990, he moved back to the modest four-roomed home before moving out after eleven days to a new home in the suburb of Houghton. Mandela later wrote in his autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom: “That night, I returned with Winnie to No. 8115 in Orlando West. It was only then that I knew in my heart I had left prison. For me, No. 8115 was the centre point of my world, the place marked with an X in my mental geography.”

Built in 1945, the house was converted into a museum in 1997, making it one of South Africa’s most-frequented heritage sites. The house vividly tells tales of struggle and resilience during the apartheid era. The walls of the house still bear bullet holes and scorch marks from petrol bombs, a stark reminder of the attacks black South Africans were exposed to during apartheid.

Inside the house are various memorabilia, artworks, awards, and honorary doctorates bestowed on Mandela. There are also old photographs of the former world leader’s family dating back decades.