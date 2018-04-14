5 black ballet dancers you need to fix your eyes on

Fredrick Davis

Named Fredrick Eric Davis, he was born in Brooklyn, New York and later relocated to Tennessee. Davis battled poverty and homelessness as a youth, nonetheless, things turned around for the better in 1998. It was then he began dancing in a city-funded program that worked in conjunction with Ballett Tennessee. After graduating in 2004, he was encouraged to join the Joffrey Ballet School where he stayed until 2007. While at Joffrey, he studied at the American Ballet Theatre, Boston Ballet, and the North Carolina Dance Theatre respectively. In 2008, Davis danced briefly with the Roxey Ballet Company before joining the Dance Theatre of Harlem. In 2015, he left the Dance Theatre of Harlem and convened on a dance for America tour. He is now a principal guest artist at Ballet Tennessee and at Ballet Tucson.

All of these artists represent proof that forging your own path can produce great results. Black artists are more than capable of reaching the stars and beyond, even against the odds.