Gone are the days when missing your favourite TV show caused a lot of stress because there was no way to catch a repeat, so you had to wait another week for a new episode. As technology got smarter, it has become easy to watch those unmissable shows at your convenience.

But here’s the thing: even though cable television has evolved, nowadays you can live without it, thanks to the exploding world of internet television. Web series have become traditional TV’s biggest rival as more people turn to the internet to binge-watch new shows, in short, bite-sized episodes for free.

African filmmakers have been taking advantage of the unstoppable genre of web series. We’ve rounded up our top 5 African web series for you to check out. They’re well-written, funny, thought-provoking, and will have you hooked for days.