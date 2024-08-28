47 Ghanaians set off to the United Kingdom (UK) on fully funded UK Government Scholarships

On Thursday 22 August 2024, the British High Commissioner’s residence was filled with excitement, as the British High Commission Accra, in partnership with the British Council Ghana, hosted a farewell reception to honour the latest cohort of Chevening and Commonwealth Scholars from Ghana.

The event, which gathered scholarship awardees, alumni, and key officials from the High Commission and British Council, was a testament to the enduring partnership between the UK and Ghana in fostering educational excellence and leadership development.

Over the past 40 years, the Commonwealth Scholarship has funded the education of over 2,000 Ghanaians, while Chevening Scholarship has supported more than 400 young people from Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Burkina Faso in the pursuance of world-class education. Many of these individuals have gone on to become pioneers in various sectors, ranging from governance to climate activism.

The reception celebrated and formally recognised the outstanding feat of the individuals selected for the two prestigious scholarship awards. This year, 17 scholars will travel to the UK on the Chevening scholarship to pursue fully funded one-year master’s degrees at UK universities. Additionally, 30 others will study on the Commonwealth Scholarship. These scholars will be attending top UK universities including Cambridge, King’s College London, Brimingham, and Glasgow, where they will pursue master’s degree in fields such as law, public health, education, climate, international security and business.

Opening the reception, Deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana, Keith McMahon remarked,

“It is truly a pleasure to host some of Ghana’s brightest minds before they head on to the UK for one year of higher learning. This event is a constant reminder of the potential that lies in the Ghanaian youth, the transformative power of the UK’s education institutions, and the astounding growth that can be achieved when countries work together. We celebrate the exceptional journey of these scholars and the positive impact they have already had on their communities. We are proud to support them to do more through this scholarship scheme and look forward to them continuing their work upon their return to Ghana”.

Country Director of the British Council in Ghana, Nii Doodoo Dodoo added, “The scholars we are bidding farewell to today reflect Ghana’s rich talent and potential. The British Council is delighted to play a role in their journey, and we look forward to witnessing their successes and the positive impact they will undoubtedly make here in Ghana and beyond.”

The Chevening Scholarship is awarded to individuals with the ambition, drive, and leadership qualities needed to create positive change in their home countries. The application window for the 2025/2026 Chevening Scholarships opened earlier this month and is set to close by 05 November 2024. Approximately 1500 awards are available globally. The British High Commission Accra invites eligible Ghanaians who aspire to further their studies in the UK to apply for this life-changing opportunity.

Here are some testimonials from some Chevening Alumni.

