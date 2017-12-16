40 Africans Under 40 – Making It In Africa

Lois Auta has been widely praised for her role in positively impacting the disabled community. She is the Founder and Executive Director of Cedar Seed Foundation Nigeria, a non-profit organization formed to highlight the issues of disabled persons in Nigeria, especially women, girls, and children. Having been an orphan and affected by polio at the age of 2, Lois had to endure several challenges that inspired her to want to make a difference and ensure the voices of disabled people were heard. Thanks to her advocacy, many disabled people have been employed and are now treated equally in matters of national development. Auta is a sports athlete and the President of FCT Disabled Sports Club in Abuja, and Founder of Women on Wheels Multipurpose Cooperative Society, among other key positions that she holds. In recognition of her work, she has received numerous awards, including in 2014 when she was honored with the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders award, an initiative by Former US President, Barack Obama.