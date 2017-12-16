40 Africans Under 40 – Making It In Africa

Africa has made tremendous progress across all spheres and is now considered a hub of great talent, which is making a significant contribution to prospering the continent’s economic and social progress. Young Africans are smart people who’ve taken it upon themselves to use their various talents and fields of expertise to make the continent a better place. At Africa.com, we recognize these efforts from young people who are tirelessly working to make Africa a better place to live. In light of this, we’ve identified the Top 40 Under 40 extraordinary men and women who are transforming the future of Africa. This list includes people who are making amazing contributions in their respective fields of expertise.
#1 Mmusi Maimane
Mmusi Maimane is the leader of South Africa’s opposition party, Democratic Alliance. At a young age, Maimane has risen through his political career to be South Africa’s opposition leader, a position he has held since May 2015. He leads the opposition is South Africa’s National Assembly and is a beacon of hope for many aspiring young African politicians. Maimane’s rise to fame began in 2011, when he was elected to contest for Johannesburg Mayor on a Democratic Alliance ticket, but he didn’t make it. However, he managed to substantially popularize the party and gained more followers. He also served as leader of opposition on the Johannesburg City Council before taking his political career to the next level. Aside from politics, he’s a pastor with a Master’s Degree in Theology, and has a second Master’s Degree in Public Administration.
#2 Aarti Takoordeen
Aarti Takoordeen is the CFO and Executive Director of Africa’s leading stock exchange, Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Takoordeen is a Chartered Accountant who, at the time of her appointment, was the youngest CFO of a firm listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Her excellence in leadership and professional acumen has raised her profile as a highly successful young corporate executive. In 2014, she was named Young CFO of the Year after winning the prestigious CFO South Africa Award. Recently, the World Economic Forum selected Aarti as a Young Global Leader. She is always excited about continuously making a positive impact in Africa’s business and finance sector. Takoordeen has previously worked with global brands such as Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Johnson Controls International.
#3 James Mworia
Kenyan, James Mworia is the Chief Executive Officer of Centum Investments, the largest private capital firm in Eastern Africa. Mworia began his career in Centum in 2001 as a filing clerk and steadily rose through the ranks to become the top executive of the company. In 2008, when he was just 30 years old, he was appointed as the CEO and MD of Centum Investment, a position he continues to hold to this day. During his tenure at the helm, Centum has grown its asset base from $69 million to approximately $350 million. In addition, Mworia also holds high profile positions such as Sidian Bank Board of Directors Chairman and Nairobi Stock Exchange Board Member.
#4 Zanele Diniso
Zanele Diniso is a perfect example of a young entrepreneur who has played a critical role in helping the less fortunate in society. She is the owner of Periwinkle Home Executive and Co-founder of Ndingumntwana Adopt a Learning Child Programme that is tasked with empowering the less fortunate. In addition, Diniso is a mentor and public speaker from Port Elizabeth in South Africa. Born to a domestic worker and bus driver, Diniso learnt the value of hard work and has always strived to be the best. Her company, Periwinkle Home Executive, identifies poor women from rural backgrounds and offers them training to work as home executives. She was among the few entrepreneurs to be trained on Entrepreneurship by the United Nations.
#5 Chido Govera
Chido Govera is a successful Zimbabwean farmer, campaigner, and educator who has changed lives of millions of Africans through mushroom farming. Interestingly, her name, Chido, means ‘passion.’ which truly reflects in her own foundation, The Future of Hope. Using her foundation, she has successfully trained 1,000 people on mushroom farming in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, and Cameroon. Her efforts have also benefitted communities beyond Africa, such as India, Australia Aboriginals, Europe, and the United States. Growing up as orphan, she had to fend for herself when she was only 7, and later was abused by a close family member when she was 8. Because of her devastating experience, she promised to protect the rights of all orphans when she grew up. She has been into mushroom farming since she was 11.
#6 Lois Auta
Lois Auta has been widely praised for her role in positively impacting the disabled community. She is the Founder and Executive Director of Cedar Seed Foundation Nigeria, a non-profit organization formed to highlight the issues of disabled persons in Nigeria, especially women, girls, and children. Having been an orphan and affected by polio at the age of 2, Lois had to endure several challenges that inspired her to want to make a difference and ensure the voices of disabled people were heard. Thanks to her advocacy, many disabled people have been employed and are now treated equally in matters of national development. Auta is a sports athlete and the President of FCT Disabled Sports Club in Abuja, and Founder of Women on Wheels Multipurpose Cooperative Society, among other key positions that she holds. In recognition of her work, she has received numerous awards, including in 2014 when she was honored with the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders award, an initiative by Former US President, Barack Obama.
#7 Mouhamed Moustapha Fall
Mouhamed Moustapha Fall’s excellence in mathematics is admired by many in Africa. He is currently working at the African Institute of Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) in Senegal as the Endowed Chair in Mathematics and its applications. AIMS is funded by the Alexander Von Humboldt Foundation, and Fall focuses on Partial Differential Equations and Differential Geometry. On a continent where mathematics is considered a difficult subject, he managed to excel in computations and mathematics throughout his schooling to obtain a PhD. At his young age, he has already published 30 research papers in the area of International Mathematics and Physics Journals. Fall is among the few Africans who review international mathematics journals. In addition, he is a renowned speaker at global mathematics conferences and sits on several global scientific boards.
#8 William Elong
William Elong is a perfect example of how young people are driving the innovation that is changing Africa. He is the founder of Will & Brothers and graduated with a degree at the tender age of 18. Five years later, Elong began an innovation that has played a major role in enhancing security. Using his company, Elong has come up with an IT innovation called ‘Drone Africa,’ whose aim is to increase the use of civil drones and defense tools in Cameroon to help fight terrorism. In addition, the drones are used for mapping, media coverage, and tourism, as well as agriculture. He has embarked on a mission to raise money to become the pioneered African manufacturer of quadcopter-type drones featuring high-definition cameras.
#9 Jamilla Abass
Jamilla Abass is credited for her role in helping small Kenyan farmers to harness technology. At the age of 26, Abass started her social enterprise, M-Farm, which assists small farmers in accessing vital information about markets for their products. Through her work, she has assisted over 100,000 farmers in collectively accessing the market and having better product bargaining power. Using their mobile phones, farmers can simply make enquires via sms and get access to real-time price information relevant to their specific areas of residence. The ability of farmers to leverage on mobile technology has greatly transformed how farmers do business, enabling them to earn money and reduce poverty.
#10 Faten Kallel
Faten Kallel is a young Tunisian politician who is currently serving as the Secretary of State, Ministry of Youths and Sports. As a young woman, her success in Tunisian politics is a great inspiration for young African women who wish to venture into politics. Kallel, who is a member of Afek Tounes Political Party, is a management consultant by profession, having worked for numerous consulting firms before joining government. In 2017, she was named among the Young Global Leaders at the World Economic Forum. Her role in organization and administrative reforms has earned her the position of a young vibrant leader who is shaping African politics.