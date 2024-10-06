3rd Technical and Steering Committee Meetings of Aquatic Biodiversity Project to be held in Mombasa

The third Project Technical and Steering Committee Meetings of the Conserving Aquatic Biodiversity in the Africa Blue Economy Project, which is run by AU-IBAR, will take place in Mombasa, Kenya, from October 7th to 9th, 2024. This initiative is supported by SIDA, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, and its goals are to increase marine biodiversity protection and encourage the responsible use of biodiversity resources in Africa.

During these critical meetings, the project’s progress will be evaluated, any implementation challenges that have been encountered will be evaluated, and actionable recommendations for future initiatives will be developed. The Project Steering Committee will be presented with the recommendations that were developed during the Technical Committee meeting for their approval.

H.E. the Commissioner of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment (ARBE), as well as representatives from the Swedish Embassy to the African Union and the FAO Regional Office for Africa, will attend the Project Steering Committee. It is anticipated that these distinguished visitors will deliver remarks that will offer the project direction and insights. Permanent Secretary-level representatives from numerous AU Member States, such as Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, South Africa, and Egypt, will also participate in the discussions regarding the current status of the Aquatic Biodiversity Project’s implementation.

The meetings’ agenda will include presentations from previous Project Steering Committees, an overview of the project’s accomplishments since its inception, and discussions regarding the project’s budget, expenditure, and proposed no-cost extension activities.

The project has already made significant strides in achieving several key results, including:

1. Ratification and Alignment of International Instruments: The project has successfully ratified and/or aligned relevant international and regional instruments that focus on blue economy themes, specifically aimed at protecting and conserving biodiversity.

2. Optimizing Resource Use: Efforts have been made to optimize conservation and sustainable biodiversity while minimizing conflicts among users of blue economy resources.

3. Mitigation of Negative Impacts: The project has strengthened measures to mitigate the negative impacts of coastal and marine tourism, oil and gas exploration, deep-sea mining, and climate change on aquatic biodiversity and the environment.

4. Promoting Gender Inclusivity: A commitment to enhancing gender inclusivity in aquatic biodiversity conservation and environmental management is a cornerstone of the project’s approach.

As the meetings convene, stakeholders will engage in constructive dialogue aimed at refining strategies and ensuring the effective implementation of the Conserving Aquatic Biodiversity Project. This collaborative effort underscores the shared commitment of AU member states and partners to foster a sustainable and resilient blue economy in Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The African Union – Interafrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR).