3rd Project Steering Committee Meeting on Conserving Aquatic Biodiversity in Africa’s Blue Economy

The third Project Steering Committee (PSC) meeting of the “Conserving Aquatic Biodiversity in Africa’s Blue Economy” project took place on October 9, 2024, in Mombasa, Kenya. The meeting aimed to update stakeholders on project progress, discuss difficulties, and provide strategic guidance for the future. The meeting included discussions on the 2023-2024 work plan, no-cost extension activities, adopted recommendations, and strategic recommendations for future project implementation.

The opening session was chaired by Dr. Huyam Salih, Director of AU-IBAR, on behalf of H.E. Ambassador Josefa Sacko, Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment. Dr. Salih welcomed participants and expressed gratitude to the Government of Kenya and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) for their continued support.

In his statement, Dr. Joachim Beijmo, Head of Regional Development Cooperation in Africa at the Swedish Embassy to the African Union, emphasized the importance of the Blue Economy for livelihoods and food security across Africa. He highlighted Sweden’s commitment to aquatic biodiversity conservation and development cooperation across many sectors, with the Blue Economy being a key priority. Dr. Beijmo underscored the potential of the Blue Economy to improve livelihoods and noted that the sustainable management of aquatic ecosystems is a global concern. He welcomed the growing interest from diverse stakeholders, including local communities, and emphasized the importance of cooperation among institutions to maximize synergies. However, he also warned about the increasing threats to ecosystems, such as overfishing, and reaffirmed Sweden’s commitment to expanding Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) initiatives and supporting local communities in conservation efforts.

Dr. Ndiaga Gueye, Senior Fisheries and Aquaculture Officer at FAO’s Regional Office for Africa, commended AU-IBAR for its achievements in aquatic biodiversity conservation and called for continued efforts in this critical area. He pointed out the vulnerability of oceans and inland waters and noted that the fishing industry is at a crossroads. Dr. Gueye stressed the need for greater investment in capacity building to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14, which focuses on life below water. He also highlighted the importance of international agreements, which can take time to implement, and emphasized the essential role of the private sector in the sustainable management of aquatic resources. Access to data, knowledge sharing, and enhanced communication were identified as key enablers for achieving these goals.

In his remarks officially opening the meeting, Mr. Rodrick Kundu, Secretary of the State Department for Blue Economy and Fisheries, Kenya, highlighted the challenges faced by aquatic ecosystems, including pollution and the impacts of climate change, which have severely undermined the productivity of fisheries resources. He stressed that when the productivity of these resources declines, the livelihoods of millions of people, especially those dependent on fisheries, are negatively affected. Mr. Kundu acknowledged Kenya’s leadership in promoting the Blue Economy, citing its role in high-level initiatives such as the Blue Growth concept and its participation in the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy. He also noted the significant benefits Kenya has gained from the project, particularly in terms of capacity building among local communities.

Solidarity Messages from the Regions

Representatives from the five regions of Africa shared insights on their countries’ progress in aquatic biodiversity conservation:

– Uganda: Ms. Grace Namukasa, representative of the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, highlighted Uganda’s achievements in transboundary aquatic ecosystem management. She emphasized the importance of regional cooperation to address challenges in aquatic biodiversity and noted Uganda’s commitment to sustainable resource management.

– Côte d’Ivoire: Mr. Yao N’da Firmin, Director of Blue Economy and Coastal Environment, underscored the critical role of fisheries in food security in West Africa. He explained that Côte d’Ivoire has implemented systems for managing biodiversity and is currently working on its second Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) project. Mr. Firmin emphasized the need for integrated strategies to enhance the conservation of aquatic biodiversity and adapt to emerging challenges.

– Cameroon: Prof. Paul Tchawa, Secretary General of MINEPDED, discussed Cameroon’s National Strategy on mangrove conservation and climate change adaptation. He stressed the importance of solidarity and complementarities among African countries to defend their shared interests in aquatic resource conservation.

– South Africa: Mr. Belemane Semoli, Chief Director of Aquaculture and Economic Development, reiterated the significance of sustaining aquatic biodiversity for mitigating climate change and promoting sustainable development. He highlighted that maintaining biodiversity is essential for both aquatic ecosystems and human life, providing energy, food, shelter, and livelihoods. Mr. Semoli noted South Africa’s Marine Spatial Plan and Ocean Plan, which recognize the contributions of all sectors, and identified the challenge of balancing conservation with realizing the socio-economic benefits of the Blue Economy.

Technical Sessions and Presentations

Key presentations covered the progress of the project, recommendations from the PTC, the project’s no-cost extension activities, and budget updates. The PSC members endorsed the presentations and commended AU-IBAR for the significant achievements made so far.

Emerging Issues and Recommendations

Several important issues were raised during the meeting, including the need for:

– A second phase of the project to ensure sustainability and broader coverage across Africa.

– Increased collaboration with regional institutions to strengthen capacity-building efforts.

– Greater private sector involvement to support the long-term sustainability of the project.

– Addressing the challenges of plastic pollution and expanding training programs to replicate the project’s successes in other regions.

The PSC members endorsed the recommendations from the 3rd PTC and approved the work plan for the no-cost extension. They recommended the preparation of a comprehensive report on the 3rd PSC meeting and requested AU-IBAR to share its exit strategy with PSC members. They also urged AU-IBAR to begin preparations for a second phase of the project and to enhance partnerships with both regional institutions and the private sector.

The meeting concluded with closing remarks from Dr. Huyam Salih, AU-IBAR Director, as well as representatives from Uganda and SIDA. SIDA noted the significant progress made, the valuable recommendations provided, and the strong leadership demonstrated throughout the project. FAO acknowledged the relevance of the successful recommendations shared during the exchanges.

In her vote of gratitude, the president of AWFISHNET emphasised the importance of women’s participation in the initiative. A government officer from Kenya formally ended the meeting. The significance of ongoing communication with member nations was stressed by Mr. Rodrick Kundu in his concluding remarks. He emphasised the significance of establishing mechanisms for cross-border cooperation, bringing project initiatives down to the local level, and keeping partnerships and accountability at the forefront of the project’s objectives. At its third meeting, the Project Steering Committee (PSC) reaffirmed AU-IBAR’s dedication to protecting aquatic biodiversity in Africa and fostering long-term growth in the Blue Economy across the continent.

