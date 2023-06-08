3rd Edition Connected Africa – Africa’s Premier Telecom Summit Transforming To Telco’s Of The Future

After the grand success of the previous edition, the Connected Africa is back, back much bigger stronger and larger than before, themed “Transforming to Telco’s of the Future”. The 3rd Edition of Connected Africa, Africa’s premier Telecom Summit delivering holistic insight into digital infrastructure developments and trends. Organised by The International Center for Strategic Alliances is scheduled for the 25th of July 2023, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Connected Africa is set to unite top executives from telecom carriers, technology vendors, infrastructure providers, and regulatory and government officials for a discussion on the future of the industry. They will be exploring innovative strategies for creating next-generation networks and addressing potential pain points in a conducive environment.

Wireless infrastructure, VoLTE & 4G LTE, Network management, Big data, BI, Cloud,

Security, Analytics, Next Gen opportunities VAS, OTT, OSS/BSS, IoT & M2M is becoming

ever more important, across the Telecom Sector.

Connected Africa is a not to be missed opportunity for experts, business people, and

practitioners to discuss practical and cost-effective solutions to developing the ICT business.

Event Focus:

Strategies to unlock the power of 5G

Telecom – Compounding Capabilities

Futuristic Telco’s powering the economy

ICT Supporting IoT Deployments

Data, Digitalization, and Connectivity

Empowering Digital Transformation

Digital Inculsion

Driving the Future of Work with enhanced Connectivity

EDGE, Data, & Cloud

Cyber Resilience Strategy – Mitigating Fraud

The Summit will witness insights and inputs from leaders like: –

Charles Molapisi, CEO, MTN

Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO, Vodafone

Celia Mantshiyane, CISO, MTN South Africa

George Njuguna, Chief Information Officer, Safaricom

Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer, Consumer Business, Vodacom

Johan van Graan, Chief Risk Officer, Vodacom

About ICSA

International Center for Strategic Alliances

is a group of leading industry professionals and innovators. Our core actions comprise of innovations and use case scenarios of industry leaders, by our research and from leading information sources for businesses and professionals all over the world.

