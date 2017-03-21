The third edition of the Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Conference & Exhibition will hold from 5 to 6 October 2017 in Cape Town, Africa’s most beautiful and famous business tourism and convention destination.The theme for AWIEF 2017 is “Equity, Impact and Inclusive Growth towards Agenda 2030”.
The event is billed to make unprecedented strides in AWIEF`s pan-African campaign to accelerate the economic empowerment and advancement of African women and girls. We will, once again, gather together under one roof, Africa’s next generation, emerging and leading women in business, entrepreneurship, SMEs, MSMEs, government, international organisations, NGOs, technology and innovation space, and this time on South African soil for the first time.
The content-rich, knowledge and experience-sharing two-day Conference will include keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, spotlight and breakout sessions covering a range of topics across different themes. AWIEF is your perfect platform to launch a new service or product with government and C-suite corporate executives and decision-makers in attendance and paying attention.
The parallel AWIEF Exhibition offers an opportunity for all-sector business service companies and corporate entities, startups, SMEs/MSMEs, and women-owned enterprises and social entrepreneurs to showcase their products, innovations, solutions, technologies, services, roles and contributions to the African economy and society. Small business owners will market their brands, network and interact with prominent business leaders, investors and corporate organizations.
Join us at Africa’s premier B2B, women entrepreneurship and innovation event!