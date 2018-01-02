How 3D Printing is Changing Lives

Meet Rosaline Cheptoo

Cheptoo is Ugandan, and has a congenital abnormality – she was born without most of her right leg. This beautiful little girl was an outcast among her family and her community, as they believed that her condition was the result of a spell cast upon her. A combination of the limitations that came with not having most of her leg, plus the views held by many around her, meant that she was not developing in line with other children her age. Cheptoo was not developing social skills as she did not play with other children. She had to be carried everywhere.

The cost of a prosthetic leg was prohibitive. Making a prosthetic leg would take a typical technician approximately one week. Furthermore, in Uganda, like much of Africa, there simply are not enough trained professionals to meet the demand for prosthetics. It is estimated that Uganda has approximately 200 prosthetists for up to 5,000 patients, most of whom need multiple prosthetic limbs as they grow from childhood to teenagers to adults. That means that, like Cheptoo, most Ugandans who have needed new limbs have gone without.

Enter technology. Specifically, 3D Printing. The name is misleading, as this is not about printing on paper. This is about a new mode of manufacturing just about anything, including a new leg. In The Second Machine Age: Work, Progress, and Prosperity in a Time of Brilliant Technologies, M.I.T. scientists Brynjolfsson and McAffee look at 3D printing along with breakthrough innovations, including driverless cars and staffless restaurants. They provide the following definition of 3D printing:

“3D printers deposit materials like liquid plastic that gets cured into a solid by ultraviolet light. Each layer is very thin – somewhere around one-tenth of a millimeter, but over time, a three dimensional object takes shape. And because of the ways it is built up, this shape can be quite complicated – it can have voids and tunnels in it, and even parts that move independently of one another.