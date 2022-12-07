2XU APPOINTED WETSUIT PARTNER FOR XTERRA SA

2XU has been announced as the official wetsuit partner for the South African XTERRA Championship. Taking place on 21 and 22 January 2023, the premier off-road triathlon will return to the iconic Elgin valley with trails curated by the Caveman and seven times world champion Conrad Stoltz. The South Africa leg will be the first event on the 2023 XTERRA World Tour. The tour spans 22 countries across the globe, offering off-road athletes the chance to compete on every kind of terrain and to earn their spot at the next XTERRA World Championship.

Starting out as a specialist run and triathlon brand, 2XU has grown to become the world’s most technical sportswear company, driven by a relentless pursuit to multiply human performance.

“We are thrilled to be involved in this iconic and world-class event. There’s great synergy between the XTERRA and 2XU brands, both embody passion, tenacity, and ambition and are completely committed to helping athletes reach the peak of their performance. XTERRA is widely regarded as the highlight of the cross triathlon calendar, and the South African version is internationally iconic – giving local athletes the platform to compete in SA Champs and earn their place at XTERRA Worlds 2023″, says Mariette de Villiers, 2XU Brand Manager.

The XTERRA Full Distance Triathlon will be doubling up as the South African XTERRA Championship as well as the SA Cross Triathlon Championship. This headline race will see some of the best off-road athletes in the world take on world-renowned trails as they compete for qualifying slots to the 2023 XTERRA World Champs in Italy and the ITU Cross Tri World Champs in Spain.

The event format will feature a trio of trail runs with distances suited for the veteran trailer to the family trotters including a 6km Fun Run, 12km Trail Run and 21km Trail Half Marathon. Other events scheduled to take place over the weekend include the kid’s triathlon, junior triathlon, and sprint triathlon.