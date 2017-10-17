27th Congress of the African Athletics Confederation

Appointments and decisions

This meeting, which brought together some fifty member federations, allowed the Confederation of African Athletics to consider the situation of African athletics for two days. Adopted unanimously by the federations present in the voting stages of the conference, these statutes “…fit in perfectly with the new development strategy developed by the continental body,” said the CAA Secretary General, Lamine Faty. This is in line with the recommendations of the International Association of Athletics Federations issued in December 2016 in Monaco, which urge continental confederations to comply with international regulations, while taking into account the local realities of each continent.

A number of other topics were on the agenda, including the 2016 Progress Report and the CAA Audit Report, the preparations for the 21st African Senior Championship 2018 scheduled in Asaba, Nigeria, and the 5th edition of the African Cross-Country Championship scheduled next year in Algeria.

The event also saw the appointment of Mauritius’s Vivian Gungaram as CAA Representative to the IAAF, replacing Kenya’s Davido Okeyo, and the creation of the Technical Development Coordination Team in Africa, lead by former Moroccan athlete and coach, Aziz Daouda, as responsible for the development of athletics in Africa. A position of responsibility on a continent that is struggling to invest in athletics, a sport that produces every-year champions on the continent. While the president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Sebastian Coe, does not rule out that the 2025 World Athletics Championships are organized in Africa. The CAA has, on this occasion, solicited the expertise of the IAAF to fight against “doping” and to set up and schedule the African Championships until 2020.

The confederation has also announced the two main African athletic events in 2018. The 5th African Cross-Country Championships will take place on March 17, 2018 in Chlef, Algeria, and the 21st Senior African Championships that will be held on the 1st through the 5th of August, 2018, in Asaba, Nigeria.

The appointment of the vice presidents of the five regions of the CAA was also a highlight of this meeting.