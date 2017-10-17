27th Congress of the African Athletics Confederation

Developing African Athletics is a Key Priority
The 27th session of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Congress took place for two days, October 9th and 10th, in Skhirat, Morocco. In the presence of the president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Sebastian Coe, and the president of the CAA, Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, in addition to fifty member federations and the congress, unanimously adopted the statutes of this sporting body.
The opening ceremony of this great gathering was marked by a royal message addressed to the participants, the reading of which was given by Abdellatif Menouni, Advisor to King Mohammed VI. His Majesty called for a rigorously-defined strategy to correct the structural dysfunctions that hinder the field of athletics in Africa and to bring it in line with the dazzling changes that this sport is experiencing at the world level.
Appointments and decisions
This meeting, which brought together some fifty member federations, allowed the Confederation of African Athletics to consider the situation of African athletics for two days. Adopted unanimously by the federations present in the voting stages of the conference, these statutes “…fit in perfectly with the new development strategy developed by the continental body,” said the CAA Secretary General, Lamine Faty. This is in line with the recommendations of the International Association of Athletics Federations issued in December 2016 in Monaco, which urge continental confederations to comply with international regulations, while taking into account the local realities of each continent.
A number of other topics were on the agenda, including the 2016 Progress Report and the CAA Audit Report, the preparations for the 21st African Senior Championship 2018 scheduled in Asaba, Nigeria, and the 5th edition of the African Cross-Country Championship scheduled next year in Algeria.
The event also saw the appointment of Mauritius’s Vivian Gungaram as CAA Representative to the IAAF, replacing Kenya’s Davido Okeyo, and the creation of the Technical Development Coordination Team in Africa, lead by former Moroccan athlete and coach, Aziz Daouda, as responsible for the development of athletics in Africa. A position of responsibility on a continent that is struggling to invest in athletics, a sport that produces every-year champions on the continent. While the president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Sebastian Coe, does not rule out that the 2025 World Athletics Championships are organized in Africa. The CAA has, on this occasion, solicited the expertise of the IAAF to fight against “doping” and to set up and schedule the African Championships until 2020.
The confederation has also announced the two main African athletic events in 2018. The 5th African Cross-Country Championships will take place on March 17, 2018 in Chlef, Algeria, and the 21st Senior African Championships that will be held on the 1st through the 5th of August, 2018, in Asaba, Nigeria.
The appointment of the vice presidents of the five regions of the CAA was also a highlight of this meeting.
Africa and Asia Together For Developing Athletics
The development of athletics was at the center of a cooperation and partnership agreement between the Confederation of African Athletics and the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) in a meeting between the two bodies in Skhirat, on the sidelines of the 27th Congress of the CAA.
Signed by CAA President, Hamad Kalkaba Malboum of Cameroon, and Asian Athletics Association’s President, Qatar’s Dahlan al-Hamad, the convention aims to lay the foundation for a common line of action between the African and Asian bodies and exchanging methodologies between the two different schools.
This partnership also aims to “…put in place a process of collective actions, enabling the two parties to exchange their experiences and expertise in different fields,” said Mr. al-Hamad, who intervened at the signing ceremony of the convention.
Under the agreement, both parties must work together in areas of coaching, physical and educational activities, and the creation of new infrastructure to enable athletes from both continents to train and work under propitious conditions.
“In the two continents (Africa and Asia), we face the same problems,” said the Qatari leader, asserting that efforts must be fused and successful initiatives taken to overcome obstacles and move forward.
Meanwhile, the president of the International Athletics Association of Federations, Britain’s Sebastian Coe said such conventions “mark the beginning of a journey that promises a bright future for young athletes.”
“In a world full of conflict, sport is a genuine means of education that allows us to follow the right path and gives us the opportunity to work together in a harmonious climate,” concluded the double Olympic champion in the semi- background.
Partnership between the CAA and the Moroccan Federation of Athletics
Another partnership agreement to develop athletics on the African continent was signed between the Royal Moroccan Athletics Federation (FRMA) and the Confederation of African Athletics on the sidelines of the same meeting in Skhirat.
Initialed by Abdeslam Ahizoune, chairman of FRMA, and Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, chairman of CAA, this partnership aims at providing African athletes with the modern infrastructure, as well as the logistical and technical resources developed in Morocco.
This partnership, which will be put into action from March 1st, for years 2018-2022, also stipulates the exchange of expertise between the two bodies at the level of training, technical cooperation and arbitration. On this occasion, Mr. Ahizoune stressed that this convention comes in application of the high royal instructions, contained in the message sent by His Majesty, King Mohammed VI, to the participants of this sporting gathering.
“Morocco has different centers for a best practice of athletics, whether it is high up in the mountains, on the plateaus or at the seaside,” said Mr. Ahizoune, committing himself accordingly as president of the FRMA, to pool its spatial structures and conditions for the benefit of Africa.
“The convention is a legal necessity, but on the ground, we will have the arms open to all our African brothers,” he added, wishing all the athletes of the continent a warm welcome in Morocco.
For his part, the CAA President thanked His Majesty, King Mohammed VI, for his support and his effective contribution to the development of African sports and the guarantee of a prosperous future for African youth, calling for synergy at the same time efforts to give African athletics their deserved place both at the continental and global levels.
“The partnership between CAA and FRMA is in line with the IAAF’s recommendations to promote cooperation between the CAA and member federations,” he said.
Major Challenges
Although Africa has always been a rich land when it comes to the production of African champions, there are so many challenges to face so as to develop the sport and overcome the “classical and natural” production of athletes. If the American system focuses on the programs of universities while Europe invests in clubs, African countries should academically train athletes of a very high level by creating professional academies and centers specialized in training athletes.
Additionally, there is a real deficit in coaching. Africa should rethink the system of coaching and find a way to professionalise managers, compensate them or find a way to motivate them by providing them with adequate training so that they are profitable for African athletics, as it is done in football.
Today, a few African countries that have real programs are able to produce professional athletes, whereas the potential is everywhere in Africa. Therefore, the future policies must go to the regions that do not yet produce and push states to invest in athletics. It is a problem of policy awareness mainly since it is a sport that can bring them to the world hierarchy faster, far ahead of all other sports.
No one disputes the fact that football is the most popular sport in Africa, and the world. It is good to invest in football. There are political wills and a social need, but this should not prevent investing also in athletics. On a football team, there cannot be more than 22 players. On an athletic track, you can put 3,000 children. Addressing the talents of young people can be quickly done! Yet, African countries continue to invest massively in football.