After its failure to host the 2026 FIFA world Cup, Morocco is now discussing the opportunity to apply for a joint bid with Spain and Portugal to host the 2026 edition.

“I made the proposal – first to the government then King Mohammed VI – to launch a joint bid to organize the 2030 FIFA World Cup between Morocco, Spain and Portugal “, said Spanish prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in his visit this week to Rabat.

“We are very excited about this joint bid between two continents. We are going to work on it with Portugal. I think it will be very competitive and we are happy” he added.

While Morocco and Portugal have never organised the FIFA World Cup, Spain hosted this flagship competition once in 1982.

Morocco which is five times unfortunate candidate (in 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010 and 2026), hopes to become the second country on the African continent, after South Africa in 2010, to host a World Cup.

The North African country has already announced its decision to compete for the 2030 world cup, without mentioning the possibility of a joint application.

This possible joint bid will for sure face other competitive bids as in the case of Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia are also considering a joint bid to organize the competition, along with the United Kingdom -Ireland.