2022 Was the Year of Asake 

There’s nothing sweeter than seeing years of hard work pay off, and 2022 was that break-out year for performing artist, Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake. Originally a dancer, he began his movement into music in 2015 as a way of giving his work an extra edge, and it proved to be just the ticket. Eventually, in 2019, he had his first viral hit, “Mr. Money,” which began his ascent in the Nigerian music scene. Taking inspiration from street-hop pioneers like DaGrin, Lord Of Ajasa, and Olamide, Asake draws from his life experiences, speaking on realities and documenting the hustle spirit required of him to break through. He does this utilizing a sonic blend of Fuji music, and sermon-like lyricism, which manifests through dynamic use of spiritual affirmations. He also mixes varying harmonies amplified with choir-backed vocals (a theme that’s regularly used in Fuji music) to aid him in gliding through the thematic subtexts and amapiano instrumentation.

