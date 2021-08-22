2021’s Restaurant & Bar Design Awards Boasts a Plethora of Outstanding Spaces, Five in Africa

The Restaurant & Bar Design Awards is the world’s leading, and now exclusively online, independent competition dedicated to excellence in hospitality design. For over a decade we have welcomed entries from over 100 countries covering every imaginable hospitality space. From independents to multiples, from ships to airports, museums to burger vans, from revered Michelin-starred establishments to the fleeting dynamism of pop-ups. South Africa’s La Petite Colombe in Franshoek and Tang in Sandton made the shortlist. Morocco came in with three establishments: L’Italien par Jean-Georges, L’Œnothèque and Le Pavillon de la Piscine.

