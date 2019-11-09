2020 U.S.-Africa Business Summit To Be Hosted In Morocco

Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) will host the next edition of the U.S -Africa Business Summit in June 2020 in Marrakech, Morocco. Building on the momentum of this year’s Summit in Maputo, Mozambique, which focused on advancing a resilient and sustainable U.S.-Africa partnership, CCA will return to the continent next June for the 13th iteration of its flagship conference.

“We are delighted to return to the continent for the 2020 Summit and look forward to partnering with the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco. The 2019 Summit in Maputo, Mozambique was a tremendous success and the caliber of engagement by U.S. and African business and government leaders was outstanding. The partnerships forged, investment opportunities identified, and deals closed are still being cited by attendees, and we intend to expand on these outcomes at the 2020 Summit in Morocco.” said Florizelle Liser, President and CEO, Corporate Council on Africa.

Following a strategic selection process, CCA’s Board of Directors selected the Kingdom of Morocco as the host for the 2020 Summit. Having rejoined the African Union and signed the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, Morocco has demonstrated its commitment to promoting economic development in Africa, making it an ideal destination for the 2020 Summit and the first time CCA will organize the Summit in North Africa.

Her Highness Princess Lalla Joumala, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco at a meeting with CCA President and CEO, Florizelle Liser in Washington, DC

Her Highness Princess Lalla Joumala, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the United States, urged businesses to take advantage of the unique opportunities that will be presented at the Summit in 2020. “As the gateway to Africa, Morocco is committed to increasing business and investment on the continent and is pleased to partner with the Corporate Council on Africa to host the 2020 U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Marrakech.”

Starting this year, CCA will hold the U.S.-Africa Business Summit annually, with the aim of providing CCA members, investors, and key U.S.-Africa business stakeholders with the opportunity to stay abreast on the latest developments in business and investment across Africa.

Since its inception in 1997, CCA’s Summit has been considered as the essential conference on U.S.-Africa business and investment. With over 1300 attendees, the 2019 Summit witnessed a remarkable level of engagement, including participation by heads of state, vice presidents, and prime ministers from 9 African countries, ministers from more than 25 countries, more than 100 senior U.S. government officials and an exceptional line-up of global business leaders from a variety of sectors.

