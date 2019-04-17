AWIEF is hosting its flagship Growth Accelerator Programme in South Africa, sponsored by Nedbank.

The call for application for multi-sector female business owners to participate in the AWIEF Growth Accelerator is open until 13 May 2019.

25 entrepreneurs will be chosen for this three month programme designed to support participants with the business modelling and growth strategy required to scale their enterprises, become investment ready and develop entrepreneurial leadership. The programme will cover:

Financial modelling

Target market, competitive landscape and value proposition

Design framework thinking

Access to finance

Access to markets

Growth strategy

Financing for scale

Pitch training

8 Successful entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch their business to an audience of investors, business leaders and corporate decision-makers at the Pitch n Grow™ session of the 5th Annual AWIEF Conference, Exhibition and Awards on 29 – 30 October 2019, Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town.

Programme details

Dates: Commences in July 2019 and culminates at the Pitch n Grow™ session at the AWIEF Conference and Awards on 29 and 30 October 2019

Location: Cape Town/Johannesburg/Durban

Participation is free

Training: 3 x 2-3 day sessions in July, August and September 2019

Nature of business: Multi-sector

Eligibility

Businesses must be:

in a post-revenue phase;

scalable and innovative ventures;

in operation for not less than three years;

owned or led by ambitious and committed women entrepreneurs; and

seeking investment or funding to grow

To apply, follow the link: https://www.awieforum.org/2019-awief-growth-accelerator-programme/

For more information, please email info@awieforum.org or call +27 21 826 8878.

