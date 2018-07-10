2018 AWIEF Awards Extends Nominations Closing Date

The closing date for the 2018 Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Awards nominations has been extended to Monday, 16 July 2018. This is a final opportunity for women entrepreneurs to enter these prestigious, multi-industry awards, to be recognised for their contribution to Pan-African, social and economic agendas.

Women entrepreneurs and business owners are invited to submit nominations in a range of categories, including technology, agriculture and women empowerment in business.

AWIEF has partnered with City of Cape Town, Shell South Africa and the Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation (CTA-EU), to recognise and celebrate women for their passion and determination in making a difference in their countries and on the continent.

Categories for the awards are: Young Entrepreneur Award, Tech Entrepreneur Award, Social Entrepreneur Award, Global Brand Award, Agri Entrepreneur Award, Empowerment Award, Creative Industry Award and Lifetime Achievement Award. Winners will be announced on the 9th of November at the Westin Hotel in Cape Town.

Previous winners include Hyasintha Ntuyeko, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kasole Secrets, Temie Giwa–Tubosun, Chief Executive Officer of LifeBank, Sonia Paiva, Founder of Woman Farmer Foundation and more.

Nomination guideline:

Nominations should only be made relating to achievements made by a female entrepreneur and national of an African country, with a registered business operation in one or more African countries.

Nominees can be nominated or self-nominated.

You can nominate a woman entrepreneur for more than one category but you must complete different nomination forms.

You may be asked to support or verify the evidence you supply as part of the nominations you make.

Three nominees will be shortlisted for each category and invited to the AWIEF Awards.

For more information on the 2018 AWIEF Awards, competition rules and entry forms click here: http://www.awieforum.org/2018-awief-awards/