Faux dreadlocks and Goddess braids

In recent years, black African women have slowly been moving back to embracing their natural hair and this trend will continue throughout the year. Protective hairstyles like braids, Bantu knots and cornrows continue to grow in popularity. The latest in that trend is the faux locks, which are a way to test out dreadlocks before getting them permanently. Also on trend is the timeless goddess braids; their versatility means that there will always be a fresh new twist to them. This year using colour fibre will be a great way to change up the style. Going thicker, then mixing the sizes of the braids will also make for a fresh twist.