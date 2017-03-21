Mohammed Dewji, Group CEO of MeTL (Mohammed Entreprise Tanzania Limited) takes home the prestigious CEO OF THE YEAR award and Anta Babacar Ngom Bathily of Sedima wins the award for YOUNG CEO OF THE YEAR.
Mohammed Dewji beats off competition from business heavyweights across the continent to take home one of the biggest awards in Africa’s private sector at a gala dinner on the first day of the Africa CEO Forum. In his speech, Mr. Dewji thanked the organisers and jurors saying he was “humbled and honoured for this fantastic recognition”. Mr. Dewji also thanked John Magufuli, Tanzania’s President for his relentless fight against corruption.
Anta Babacar Ngom Bathily was crowned ‘Young CEO of the Year’ for her remarkable leadership skills as Executive Director of Sedima, Senegal’s leading agribusiness group. Created at last year’s Forum, the award recognises a promising young African business leader under 45 years old. Receiving the award, Ms. Ngom Bathily dedicated her award to “all women and young women” as well as to her father, who was present at the ceremony.
Egypt-based Elsewedy Electric received the AFRICAN COMPANY OF THE YEAR award, presented to a representative of the Group CEO Ahmed Elsewedy who said that as an African company, Elsewedy “has an obligation to take part in the development and in bringing the right technology to solve Africa’s challenges”. This award is given to the African company that demonstrated a remarkable expansion on the continent in 2016.
The award for AFRICAN BANK OF THE YEAR went to Morocco’s leading Attijariwafa Bank, ranked Africa’s fourth largest bank with over 7 million clients and more than 16,000 employees in 24 countries. The bank’s CEO Mohamed El Kettani received the prize from Amir Ben Yahmed, Founder and President of the Africa CEO Forum.
The PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR OF THE YEAR award was given to AfricInvest, a Tunisia-based firm dedicated to the international expansion of French SMEs in Africa. The award presentation was done by Emna Kharouf, Managing Partner at Deloitte Conseil Tunisie.
German insurer Allianz and Portuguese company Mota-Engil, who together have been operating in Africa for over two decades, were the joint winners of this year’s INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION OF THE YEAR award. The award was presented by Michael Rheinnegger, Managing Partner of Rainbow Limited to representatives from both corporations.
About the AFRICA CEO FORUM
Set up in partnership with the African Development Bank, the AFRICA CEO FORUM is an event organized jointly by Groupe Jeune Afrique, publisher of Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report, and Rainbow Unlimited, a Swiss company specializing in the organization of economic promotion events.
Launched in 2012, the AFRICA CEO FORUM has established itself as the formost international event dedicated to the development of the African private sector. In 2016, the AFRICA CEO FORUM hosted nearly 1,000 African and international public figures including 600 CEOs from 43 African countries and 100 high-level speakers.