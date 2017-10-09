2016 The Year In Pictures

IOM Repatriates Abused Migrants In Libya The International Organization for Migration said it is scaling up the repatriation of African migrants suffering abuse and exploitation in Libya, mainly at the hands of the police and the militias.

Europe Is Not The Only Option For African Migrants Unemployment may be a shocking 34 percent south of the Limpopo river, but there are still plenty of opportunities for those who are prepared to work hard.

A Port In Djibouti Is Seeing More Traffic Than Usual Obock’s intersection shows how Djibouti has quietly emerged as a crossroads for those escaping poverty and conflict.

UK Wants Refugees From Libya To Be Stopped Before They Set Sail David Cameron has pressed EU leaders for more international patrol ships to start turning back boats of refugees as soon as they set off on perilous journeys across the Mediterranean from Libya.

Understanding Why Migrants Risk Their Lives Fleeing devastated agriculture, overpopulation and unemployment, migrants from a dozen countries gather in caravans every Monday night in Niger and make a mad dash through the Sahara to Libya, hoping to eventually hop across the Mediterranean to Europe.

Libya Says It Can’t Handle The Migrant Situation Alone Libya says it does not have the resources to control the flow of people heading to Europe, and has accused the EU of failing to deliver on promises to help.

Africa’s Migrant Crisis Worsens The United Nations refugee agency fears that about 500 migrants from Africa had drowned in the Mediterranean, in what could be one of the worst tragedies since the start of the migrant crisis in Europe.

Boats Carrying 850 Migrants Have Been Stopped Officials say the migrants are from various African countries – including 79 women, 11 of them pregnant – were found in seven inflatable boats near Sabratha, west of the capital Tripoli.

What Does It Take To Stop The Large Migrant Flow Europe is considering whether to work with repressive African regimes in an attempt to stem migration flows.

The Journey Of An African Migrant Making it across the Mediterranean Sea is just half of the challenges that migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have to face. They often fall prey to the elements, militias and abductions whilst crossing the desert.

Aboard A Migrant Rescue A boat run by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station rescues migrants in distress in the Mediterranean Sea. They are people from all over Africa who hope to escape conflict or persecution in their homelands and make better lives for themselves in Europe.

The Body Count Of African Migrants Grows Authorities in Libya say they have counted more than 120 bodies that have washed up on Libya’s shore.

Witnesses Talk About The Last Moments On The Migrant Boat More than 6,500 migrants have been rescued off Libya in 40 co-ordinated missions. Video footage shows migrants, most said to be from Eritrea and Somalia, swimming towards rescue vessels after they had jumped off.

Why Are More African Migrants Dying Before They Get To Europe? The reasons are manifold. They stem from the unintended consequences of hard-nosed decisions by governments, as well as the inevitable consequences of reckless decisions by smugglers.