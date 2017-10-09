2016 The Year In Pictures
Top Stories
21 Kidnapped Chibok Girls Released in Nigeria
Some of the 21 Chibok school girls released are seen during a meeting with Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, Nigeria, Oct. 13, 2016. The group of 21 is part of more than 200 girls whose mass kidnapping from their school in April 2014 sparked international outrage.
EgyptAir Flight 804
EgyptAir Flight 804 was a scheduled international passenger flight from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to Cairo International Airport, operated by EgyptAir, which crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on 19 May 2016
Refugees Rescued from the Mediterranean Sea
Since January, more than 4,600 people have been killed crossing the Mediterranean to Europe, making 2016 the deadliest year on record, according to the United Nations refugee agency. The death toll could be higher because of bodies never found or deaths never reported.
Could This Be Somalia’s First Female President
Fadumo Dayib is in the running to become Somalia’s first female president, she has led an extraordinary life. Source: Africa.com
A Lawyer Explains Why Controversial Zimbabwean Pastor Was Freed
“It’s unlawful, unprocedural and unconstitutional for the prosecution to amend a criminal charge at the thirteenth hour during a remand hearing – especially when the accused has not been warned and cautioned in respect of the new charge.”
This Pose Could Cost This Ethiopian Olympian His Home
Marathoner Feyisa Lilesa packed his bags and left his wife and two children, with plans to post a blazing fast time at the Summer Olympics, earn a spot on the medal podium, bring attention to the plight of his people — and most likely never be able to return home.
An African’s Take On The White Saviour Complex
Renowned innovator and social change advocator, TMS Ruge’s Facebook page aptly captures the frustration that most Africans and Black people feel when certain, white individuals define charity.
Ghanaian Boy Becomes The Darling Of Social Media
If you have been searching and wondering about the origin of the famous meme of a young African boy seated at a desk, with a pensive look on his face, frantically writing on a piece of paper, your search is finally over.
The World’s Smallest Airport In Rwanda
The aim of the project is to create a network of droneports to deliver medical supplies to some of Africa’s most inaccessible locations.
The Chibok Girls
What’s Really Going On With The Chibok Girls’ Release?
Nigeria’s information minister is denying media reports that Boko Haram is demanding $50 million from the government as ransom before releasing the abducted Chibok schoolgirls.
Two Years On, Boko Haram Releases Video Of Chibok Girls
The video, apparently filmed in December last year was sent to the Nigerian government and shows 15 girls in black robes identifying themselves as pupils abducted from the school.
The Moment When Mothers Saw The Chibok Girls
“I am speaking on behalf of the all the Chibok girls and we are all well.”
Chibok School Girl Makes Her Way Home
Amina Ali is the first of the more than 200 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram to be freed after the two years in captivity.
Another Chibok Girl Is Found
Hours after the president of Nigeria met with a schoolgirl rescued after more than two years in Boko Haram captivity, government officials announced that another missing girl had been found.
Chibok Tries To Recover From Boko Haram’s Terror Campaign
When Amina Ali Nkeki came home last week — the first of Nigeria’s 219 missing schoolgirls to go free in nearly two years — she found a town making its own long walk back to normalcy.
Freed Chibok Girl Just Wants To Go Home
Amina Ali and her four-month-old baby were rescued in May near Damboa in Borno state by soldiers and a civilian vigilante group. She has since been under supervision, she told reporters that misses home and her husband that Boko Haram married her off to.
Boko Haram Ready To Bring Back Chibok Girls
Hajiya Aisha Wakil, a woman said to be close to the militants, revealed that the group was ready for dialogue. She said the group’s leadership could soon make a pronouncement on their plan for the girls.
Boko Haram Brings Back 21 Chibok Girls
The girls, who have not been named, remain in the northeastern city of Maiduguri. Dozens are still missing, and their whereabouts remain a mystery, but are believed to be somewhere in the forest.
Behind The Scenes Of The Chibok Girls’ Release
The deal for the release of 21 girls was brokered by the Swiss government and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Tears And Relief As Chibok Girls See Their Families
The girls will now undergo treatment which must be tailored to individual needs, including trauma counselling, health and nutritional requirements.
Nigerian Officials Dispute Claims Of More Chibok Girls Released
“No new girls have been released. To my friends spreading the news of a further release of Chibok Girls, we are not there yet. But, by God’s grace, they will be. Happy Christmas, everyone.”
The Migrant Crisis
IOM Repatriates Abused Migrants In Libya
The International Organization for Migration said it is scaling up the repatriation of African migrants suffering abuse and exploitation in Libya, mainly at the hands of the police and the militias.
Europe Is Not The Only Option For African Migrants
Unemployment may be a shocking 34 percent south of the Limpopo river, but there are still plenty of opportunities for those who are prepared to work hard.
A Port In Djibouti Is Seeing More Traffic Than Usual
Obock’s intersection shows how Djibouti has quietly emerged as a crossroads for those escaping poverty and conflict.
UK Wants Refugees From Libya To Be Stopped Before They Set Sail
David Cameron has pressed EU leaders for more international patrol ships to start turning back boats of refugees as soon as they set off on perilous journeys across the Mediterranean from Libya.
Understanding Why Migrants Risk Their Lives
Fleeing devastated agriculture, overpopulation and unemployment, migrants from a dozen countries gather in caravans every Monday night in Niger and make a mad dash through the Sahara to Libya, hoping to eventually hop across the Mediterranean to Europe.
Libya Says It Can’t Handle The Migrant Situation Alone
Libya says it does not have the resources to control the flow of people heading to Europe, and has accused the EU of failing to deliver on promises to help.
Migrants Risk Everything For A Better Life
Fleeing devastated agriculture, overpopulation and unemployment, migrants from a dozen countries gather in caravans every Monday night in Niger and make a mad dash through the Sahara to Libya, hoping to eventually hop across the Mediterranean to Europe.
Africa’s Migrant Crisis Worsens
The United Nations refugee agency fears that about 500 migrants from Africa had drowned in the Mediterranean, in what could be one of the worst tragedies since the start of the migrant crisis in Europe.
Boats Carrying 850 Migrants Have Been Stopped
Officials say the migrants are from various African countries – including 79 women, 11 of them pregnant – were found in seven inflatable boats near Sabratha, west of the capital Tripoli.
What Does It Take To Stop The Large Migrant Flow
Europe is considering whether to work with repressive African regimes in an attempt to stem migration flows.
The Journey Of An African Migrant
Making it across the Mediterranean Sea is just half of the challenges that migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have to face. They often fall prey to the elements, militias and abductions whilst crossing the desert.
Aboard A Migrant Rescue
A boat run by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station rescues migrants in distress in the Mediterranean Sea. They are people from all over Africa who hope to escape conflict or persecution in their homelands and make better lives for themselves in Europe.
The Body Count Of African Migrants Grows
Authorities in Libya say they have counted more than 120 bodies that have washed up on Libya’s shore.
Witnesses Talk About The Last Moments On The Migrant Boat
More than 6,500 migrants have been rescued off Libya in 40 co-ordinated missions. Video footage shows migrants, most said to be from Eritrea and Somalia, swimming towards rescue vessels after they had jumped off.
Why Are More African Migrants Dying Before They Get To Europe?
The reasons are manifold. They stem from the unintended consequences of hard-nosed decisions by governments, as well as the inevitable consequences of reckless decisions by smugglers.
Mass Sea Rescue In The Mediterranean
About 550 migrants, most of them from West Africa, were pulled to safety from boats in the Mediterranean in five operations during which rescuers also recovered five dead bodies.
EgyptAir Flight 804
EgyptAir Flight From Paris To Cairo Goes Missing
EgyptAir has confirmed that Flight MS804, carrying at least 56 passengers and 10 crew members from Paris to Cairo, has disappeared.
The Search For The EgyptAir Plane Intensifies
The Airliner says the plane, which took off from France’s Charles de Gaulle airport late on Wednesday night, has gone missing with 66 people on board.
Debris Of EgyptAir Is Found
Military says parts of debris and passengers’ belongings from missing plane found in Mediterranean sea.
More Answers In The EgyptAir Mystery
An Egyptian forensic official says that the human remains retrieved from the EgyptAir 804 crash site point to an explosion on board.
Officials Try To Solve The EgyptAir Mystery
Records from the aircraft’s Acars system indicated smoke may have been detected in a toilet but the cause of the disaster, which killed all 66 passengers and crew on board the flight, remains unknown.
A Rush Against Time For EgyptAir Investigators
Rescuers are rushing to retrieve the black boxes of an EgyptAir plane that crashed in the Mediterranean last month. The boxes are expected to stop emitting signals on June 24, and finding them will help investigators determine what caused the crash.
Egyptian Investigators Unpack Information From The Black Box
Egypt says they have found the recorder that captures pilot conversations and sounds from the cockpit less than a day after revealing that the debris field from Flight MS804 had been discovered. The area will be mapped to determine how best to deal with the wreckage.
Human Remains Found At EgyptAir Crash Site
The number of victims that can be identified by the retrieved body parts is still unclear. The remains will be transferred to the Department of Forensic Medicine in Cairo to begin DNA analysis immediately.
In Memoriam
Boutros Boutros-Ghali, former UN Secretary General
Congo Music Star Papa Wemba Dies After Collapsing On Stage
Born in 1949, Wemba, whose real name was Shungu Wembadio Pene Kikumba, began his singing career in religious choirs. He helped modernise Congolese rumba music, with the genre that emerged - soukous - influencing music across Africa. Papa Wemba was 66.
Egyptian Nobel laureate, Ahmed Zewail
Egyptian Ahmed Zewail, who won the 1999 Nobel Prize for his work on the study of chemical reactions over immensely short time scales, died at the age of 70.
Algerian Philosopher and Anthropologist Malek Chebel
Malek Chebel was an Algerian philosopher and anthropologist of religions. He was a teacher at many universities worldwide and died at the age of 63 in Paris.
Famed Senegalese Sculptor Ousmane Sow
Sow was a prominent figure in contemporary art and the first African to be elected to France's prestigious Academie des Beaux-Arts. Famed for his monumental sculptors of Nubian wrestlers, Sow produced a sculptor of Nelson Mandela as a goalkeeper. He was 81.
Emile Derlin Zinsou, the former president of the Republic of Dahomey (now Benin)
Émile Derlin Zinsou was a Beninese politician and physician who was the President of Dahomey from 17 July 1968 until 10 December 1969, He died July 28, 2016, in Cotonou, Benin at age 98.
Louise Marie Diop
Widow of Senegalese scholar Cheikh Anta Diop. An author of 20 publications, Louise Marie Diop Maes was a certified Honorary Professor of History and Geography.
Renowned Nigerian Novelist and Poet Elechi Amadi
Elechi Amadi was an educator, soldier, public servant and writer whose renowned trilogy, The Concubine, The Great Ponds and The Slave are loved by readers the world over. The renowned novelist, poet and playwright, died in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at the age of 82.
Guinea's former Prime Minister Jean Marie Dore
Doré unsuccessfully ran for President in 1993 and 1998. He was known for his fiery rhetoric and a sometimes outlandish persona, and was a radical opponent of President Lansana Conté.
Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade I
The late Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade I ascended the throne in 2007 at the age of 93 making him the oldest person to have been crowned Olubadan in recent history.
Kenya’s Former First Lady, Lucy Kibaki
“Especially notable was Her Excellency’s virtues of leadership and commitment to improving the wellbeing of the ordinary Kenyans, in particular her focus on tackling HIV/AIDs, which will remain an inspiration to many,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Lifestyle
Top 10 Classic African Style Icons
When it comes to the world of fashion, Africa’s famous people, spanning from presidents to musicians, have done well to show off the continent’s style to the world.
From Refugees to Olympians: 8 Stories of Hope and Resilience from African Athletes
The inspirational Refugee Olympic Athletics team is made up of athletes from South Sudan, Ethiopia, DRC, and Syria. These are some of the members of the team and their incredible stories.
Top Stylish Young Africans
When it comes to the world of fashion, Africa’ has no shortage of stylish people that have done well to show off the continent’s style to the world.
The Big Picture – Behind the Lens of African Photographers
Young African Artists You Need to Know!
Siblings on a Mission to Transform Malawi’s Fashion Industry
Known for their expressive Afrocentric fashion feel and retro clothing, siblings Tjay and Debbie Chirwa of Homegrown Lifestyle are on a mission to form and transform Malawi’s promising fashion industry
Top African Comedians
If laughter is the best medicine, then Africa is surely the pharmacy. Over the last decade, African comedy has showed immense growth and gained popularity, producing some of the best comedians the world has ever seen.
How an Award-winning Egyptian Artist Uses Photography to Tell Personal Stories
Nourhan Refaat Maayouf has always had a penchant for storytelling through art. At a young age, she started expressing herself through drawing, before developing a passion for photography.
10 African Fashion Designers to Watch
Travel
Which Is The Best Side To View The Victoria Falls?
About three quarters of Victoria Falls lies within Zimbabwe and it has the lion’s share of viewpoints too. To get exceptionally close to the cascades of water, however, you need to visit the Zambian side of the Falls. Source: Go2Africa
A Lodge In Kenya That Takes Care Of Its Natural Surroundings
The Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort has won the Nature Protection award in the 2017 International Association of Golf Tour Operators Sustainability Awards for its reforestation programme. Source: Standard Media
Here Is How Uganda Will Attract Visitors
Uganda aims to boost annual tourist numbers to 4 million over the next five years, helped by improvements in road networks around game parks and other attractions.
For A Snorkelling Experience That Doesn’t Disappoint
Dahab is slowly but steadily establishing itself as a centre for snorkelling and scuba diving. Based on the south-east coast of the Sinai Peninsula, this destination connects Africa and Asia and links the Mediterranean and the Red Sea.
Standing On The Roof Of Africa
In the far north are the Simien Mountains – a mystical world of primeval forests, misty peaks, bizarre plants and exotic creatures. Trekking these stunning highlands is like stepping into an otherworldly paradise.
Festivals Are The New Attractions For These African Countries
"To become and remain an attractive tourist destination, it is important for the place to continue to offer travelers a reason to visit and come back. Festivals, like other big events, are a way for a destination to achieve that, especially if it perhaps lacks other natural or constructed attractions."
Spicy, Medium, Mild: Top Foodie Destinations in Africa
African cuisine is as diverse and fascinating as the continent’s history, cultures, and traditions. With a fusion of tastes and flavours, as well as some of the unique foods in the world, the continent is an absolute foodie heaven.
Sudan And Chad Make The Unesco Heritage Sites List
Don't know where to go for your next Africa visit? Then use Unesco's new list of Heritage sites as your guide.
Visit These African Islands Before They Disappear
Rising sea levels, erosion, and pollution as a result of climate change have seen many idyllic islands (and their rare and stunning wildlife) approaching an expiration date.
Giving Back in a BIG Way
DIDIER DROGBA FOUNDATION
“There is nothing better than when you see a kid with a smile on his face and that is why I’m trying to help”, says Drogba, adding, “I want to do a lot of things in Africa, I want to give people the chance to dream, and it is easier to dream when you are in good health and happy.”
SAWIRIS FOUNDATION FOR SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT
Focused on youth training for employment, scholarships, cultural awards, microcredit, health and community development in Egypt, the initiatives are financed through the foundation’s endowment fund, as well as through annual donations from founding members.
THE TONY ELUMELU FOUNDATION
The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) is an entrepreneurship-based organization that focuses on empowering Africa’s entrepreneurs as its contribution to unlocking the continent’s economic and social development. “I firmly believe that we should be strategic and catalytic in our philanthropy”, Elumelu says about the foundation.
THE LIYA KEBEDE FOUNDATION
The Liya Kebede Foundation (LKF) was launched by supermodel, designer and health advocate, Liya Kebede, as a non-profit organization that advances safe motherhood in Africa.
THE MOTSEPE FOUNDATION
“It’s a recognition that people in my position, and me in particular, have a huge responsibility to South Africans who are less fortunate, those who are unemployed, poor and marginalized, and to make a humble contribution to improve their lives and living conditions,” Motsepe says of his philanthropic initiatives.
THE DANGOTE FOUNDATION
The Dangote Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the Dangote Group, a Nigerian multinational industrial conglomerate founded by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote. “I personally want to take philanthropy very seriously,” says Dangote, “I want to be much more aggressive than what we have had in the past.”
SHEIKH MOHAMMED AL AMOUDI
“I have been fortunate enough to achieve a great deal during my lifetime and to have benefited from the support of the local communities for my business projects,” Sheikh Al Amoudi says about his philanthropic ventures. “In return, I think it is only right that I ensure that the community benefits from my business success.”