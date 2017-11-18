What $2,000-a-Month Will Get You in Africa’s 10 Biggest Cities

Africa’s real estate industry is flourishing on a daily basis. However, in recent times, various factors, most of which are economic-based, have caused rents to skyrocket. This has increasingly made it difficult for many people to secure decent accommodations, especially in Africa’s largest cities. In these cities, the high cost of living is driving many people to live in less spacious and congested neighborhoods with more affordable rent. Are you planning to move to any of Africa’s top 10 largest cities and wondering what $2,000 rent per month will get you?
We’ve put together a list of sampled properties that have a rental price tag of $2,000 in Africa’s 10 biggest cities. While some cities are more expensive to rent a house than others, $2,000 monthly rent is sufficient to get you decent accommodations in good areas of the city. Where $2,000 may get you a villa in one city, you may only be able to rent an apartment with the same amount in a different city. It all depends on where you intend to stay.
The houses sampled below are mostly in upmarket areas of the city, where you are guaranteed to live in a secure and well-developed neighborhood, complete with top-notch facilities and easy access to social amenities.
Exclusive 3-Bedroom Apartment – Lagos, Nigeria
There is no better way to describe luxury than this contemporary high-profile 3-bedroom apartment located in Ikoyi, an exclusive Lagos suburb. The apartment comes with staff quarters and portrays an excellent and refined finishing. Right from the lounge to the kitchen and the rooms, quality and elegance is maintained throughout the property. Aside from an exquisite modernly-designed lounge, the kitchen is a fantastic space with sophisticated appliances. Nothing has been left to chance in the large master bedroom that offers splendid views of the surrounding. The large windows across the entire apartment allow natural lighting in, making the house feel warm and welcoming.
There is ample parking and a shared swimming pool just in case you want to spend time outdoors. The building is served by a lift, and a gym facility is on site for those who want to exercise and keep fit. The neighborhood is well-developed, secure and homely for residents who want to relax in a luxurious space. Key amenities such as hospitals, recreational spots, shopping malls, and restaurants are all located within a short distance from the neighborhood. For $2,000 rent per month, this apartment is set in a luxury neighborhood that is synonymous with elegance.
Breathtaking 3-Bedroom Apartment – Cairo, Egypt
Located in the plush 6th of October City in Bamboo Palm Hills Compound, Cairo, this stunning 3-bedroom apartment is the epitome of luxury living. This large apartment is tastefully furnished to international standards for residents looking for the best value for their money. For $2,000 per month, this 3-bedroom apartment has an exquisite lobby, big master ensuite complete with its own dressing room, an ensuite maid’s room, kitchen, kitchenette, 4 bathrooms, balcony, storage unit, and a spacious roof terrace. This property is move-in ready, and allows occupants to have the best chance to enjoy top-end finishes, as well as find brand new appliances already installed in the apartment.
The entire apartment is air conditioned and every tenant has their own carport. Every space in the house is meticulously designed with the finest interior deco designs that usher in a contemporary and luxurious feel. The neighborhood is secure with elaborate security arrangements, and the property has an adequate supply of water and electricity. In addition, you can easily access major amenities as well as Cairo CBD, as they are both within a short driving distance from the property. The surroundings are quiet, plush and peaceful. As a tenant here, you will get to enjoy living in one of Cairo’s best neighborhoods.
Stunning 5-Bedroom House – Johannesburg, South Africa
In the prestigious Sandton Neighborhood of Johannesburg lies this majestic Spanish-style house that comes with an enchanting design. The house sits in a beautiful, quiet, and scenic compound allowing you to have the best home experience. There is no doubt this house has been designed for luxury living and comes with all the facilities that define luxury, style, and comfort. The house has a total of 5 bedrooms with 3 spacious bedrooms in the main house, along with a separate 2-bedroom cottage. The property also has 4 bathrooms and an ensuite staff quarters. If you want to entertain your guests, you get to choose from any of the 4 spacious lounge rooms.
There is no doubt that there is plenty of space here that will allow you to host your guests, and the cottage is definitely an excellent addition to this house. There is a lovely and stunning kitchen with ample counter and cupboard space, allowing you to conveniently store your items and prepare your meals in style. A spacious garden with a big swimming pool awaits you in case you want to relax outdoors. The house sits in a convenient location close to Sandton CBD, with major amenities such as shopping centers, schools, entertainment spots, Gautrain Station, and hospitals, as well as others. It is definitely an excellent place to settle in and call home.
Spacious 4-Bedroom Mansion – Nairobi, Kenya
Situated in the plush neighborhood of Lavington in Nairobi, this fantastic mansion defines pure luxury and comes with high-quality features for utmost comfort. With a budget of $2,000 per month, you can rent this 4-bedroom triplex townhouse that is set on 3 levels and commands excellent views of the surroundings. This house is located in a highly-secured gated community that consists of 10 other townhomes. One of the best features of this property is the unique wood flooring throughout the entire house. On the ground floor, there is a spacious lounge that connects to the dining room. There is also a spacious fully-fitted kitchen with a pantry that is connected to a wash area.
The first floor of the house has 3 large ensuite bedrooms plus a TV room. On the second and topmost floor lies the spacious ensuite master bedroom with a Jacuzzi. The spectacular finishing across the house evidently epitomizes luxury. In addition, there is a small garden, plenty of water, and internet access. The house is strategically located making it easy for occupants to access the Nairobi City Center, which is only about 5 km away. Malls, schools, hospitals, and entertainment spots are also within close reach of the property.
Awesome 3-Bedroom Townhouse – Cape Town, South Africa
Can you get a good house in Cape Town with a budget of $2,000 per month? Yes! This 3-bedroom townhouse, located in Westerford, has a special charm attached to it. The cottage design is exemplary with a wide array of top-notch features that define luxury. The house has two floors, offering its occupants plenty of space for entertainment, as well as spacious accommodations. Downstairs, there is a modern open-plan livingroom with a large wood-burning fireplace, entertainment and kitchen area.
There are beautiful wooden floors throughout, and the kitchen is fully equipped with a stove, stove extraction unit, and a built-in oven. In addition, the lower floor has a cleaning area already plumbed for a washing machine. There is also one ensuite guest bedroom fitted with large wardrobes, as well as a spacious private garden and outdoor entertainment area. On the upper floor, the house has two charming bedrooms with large windows, and the master bedroom has both a walk-in shower and a Jacuzzi.
Other exciting features of the property include electric fencing all around the property, automated gate, beautiful communal grounds maintained by the estate management, and an eco-consumption friendly design. The property is located close to restaurants, shops, hospitals, entertainment and sporting facilities, among others.
Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment – Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo
Kinshasa is known as one of Africa’s most expensive cities, with rents hitting the roof in a majority of good neighborhoods in the city. Located in the upmarket neighborhood of Gombe in Kinshasa’s Central Business District, this luxury 2-bedroom apartment lies in a spacious compound that consists of 4 flats per floor. Judging from the tasteful features available on this property, it is evident this apartment was designed for those who appreciate creativity, style, and elegance. The apartment consists of a large spacious sitting room, dining room, kitchen, and a store room.
It is evident the apartment is elegantly designed to cater to the needs of occupants who are looking for luxury accommodations close to the city. There is air conditioning, inter-phone, as well as a shared swimming pool on the property. Other great amenities in the compound include a large parking space, fitness room, generator, and large water tanks. The best part about this magnificent apartment is that you can clearly see the Congo River if you rent an apartment on the top floors. The neighborhood is very close to major amenities in the city and you can find anything you want. Whether you’re looking for shopping, dining, leisure, finance, or health facilities, they are all within close range.
High-Profile 3-Bedroom Apartment – Luanda, Angola
Many people aren’t aware that Luanda, the Angolan capital, is one of the most expensive cities in the world. With this in mind, is $2,000 sufficient to secure good accommodations in the city? This 3-bedroom apartment is located in Talatona, a wealthy suburb situated south of Luanda City, which is populated with numerous business parks and luxury properties including villas. The apartment is tastefully furnished with over-the-top furnishings, as well as represents the true definition of style and luxury. Large windows allow enough light into the rooms while offering breathtaking views of the neighborhood. Aside from a large and spacious sitting room, the kitchen is fitted with modern appliances including an electric cooker and oven.
In addition, there is a lift on the property and the house has provisions for internet and cable TV connections. The rooms have a modern/contemporary feel, making you feel at home while on the property. Two outdoor parking spaces are allocated per house, and there are other numerous facilities, such as a garage and video intercom. For those who plan to reside here, there is a wide array of facilities within a short distance of the property. From the apartment, you can easily access a pharmacy, shopping center, supermarket, and a gym. There is no doubt that excellent security arrangements have been put in place to ensure residents are safe.
Magnificent 4-Bedroom Villa – Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania
With a rent budget of $2,000 per month, this huge 4-bedroom villa in Mikocheni, one of Dar es Salaam’s leafy suburbs, is worth every coin. The house has a captivating contemporary style and design that gives it a refined and sophisticated look. The bright and enchanting appearance is accompanied by a spacious and exquisite lounge, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The kitchen is fully furnished with numerous modern appliances such as a fridge, oven, cooker, microwave, and washing machine. In addition, there is a pantry, staff quarters, and an outdoor kitchen just in case you want to prepare your meals outside as you entertain your guests. There is a well-manicured garden and a large carport as well.
No worries about security as the estate is completely surrounded with an electric fence, alarm system and CCTV cameras, offering residents a secure and comfortable stay. You don’t have to worry about blackouts as there is a generator onsite, and a borehole provides a continuous supply of water. A quiet, serene, and peaceful environment is what you enjoy here, while at the same time, the villa is located close to key amenities such as supermarkets, schools, grocery stores, hospitals, and entertainment venues. Ultimately, this is a great property that guarantees maximum comfort for its occupants.
Executive 5-Bedroom Mansion – Accra, Ghana
Accra ranks among the most expensive cities in Africa. This executive 5-bedroom mansion is a good bargain for $2,000 per month, considering the huge space and a massive self-compound. Located in a prime area within close proximity to Accra CBD, this house is fantastic, especially if you’re keen to having sufficient living space. Guess what…? All 5 bedrooms are ensuite, each with its own washrooms and large built-in wardrobes. In addition, there is a separate visitor cloakroom, and a large spacious kitchen that also includes a pantry. A separate washing area with provisions for installing a washing machine allows you to comfortably do your laundry.
The property is located in a high-profile and secure neighborhood with a security fence and checkpoint for all incoming and outgoing visitors. A large outdoor area allows you to relax, as well as offers sufficient space to entertain guests and enjoy outdoor barbecues. Other amenities on the property include enough parking, adequate water supply, and air conditioning. Ultimately, this is an exciting property, especially if you have a large family and you’re big on staying in a house with plenty of space. The property is close to all major social amenities such as shopping, educational institutions, healthcare, and recreational facilities.
3-Bedroom Fully Furnished Apartment – Casablanca, Morocco
This high-profile, spacious, and fully furnished apartment is quite the address in Casablanca and comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The property is luxurious and well-maintained, thus offering occupants comfort living within a good rental budget. The master ensuite has a dressing room and large bathroom, while the other 2 bedrooms are uniquely designed to match the theme of the entire house. If you love contemporary kitchens, you’ll definitely love the fully furnished kitchen with a wide range of modern kitchen appliances.
The terrace is, perhaps, one of the best highlights of this property, as it’s a perfect outdoor space where you can catch a nice view of the surroundings while enjoying a cool, fresh breeze. There is a private garage on the property, as well as adequate security to guarantee residents a comfortable stay. From the property, you can easily access numerous social amenities such as schools, grocery stores, shopping malls, restaurants, hospitals, and entertainment spots. This is definitely a fantastic deal if you’re looking for a mid-sized classy apartment.
As you can see from the above rental properties in Africa’s 10 largest cities, it is evident with a $2,000 monthly rental budget, you can afford a smile as there are numerous exciting properties across the continent that await you.