What $2,000-a-Month Will Get You in Africa’s 10 Biggest Cities

Africa’s real estate industry is flourishing on a daily basis. However, in recent times, various factors, most of which are economic-based, have caused rents to skyrocket. This has increasingly made it difficult for many people to secure decent accommodations, especially in Africa’s largest cities. In these cities, the high cost of living is driving many people to live in less spacious and congested neighborhoods with more affordable rent. Are you planning to move to any of Africa’s top 10 largest cities and wondering what $2,000 rent per month will get you?

We’ve put together a list of sampled properties that have a rental price tag of $2,000 in Africa’s 10 biggest cities. While some cities are more expensive to rent a house than others, $2,000 monthly rent is sufficient to get you decent accommodations in good areas of the city. Where $2,000 may get you a villa in one city, you may only be able to rent an apartment with the same amount in a different city. It all depends on where you intend to stay.