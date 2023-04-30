19 Extraordinary West African Restaurants in New York City

West African restaurants suddenly seem to be all the rage in New York City where a recent tally puts the number at somewhere near 75. Thanks to recent waves of immigration starting in the 1980s, there has been a profusion of dining establishments, and they are attracting an ever-widening population of diners beyond the African diaspora. The countries represented include Senegal, Gambia, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Togo, Mali, Nigeria, and Ghana. The food is distinctive and delicious, based on starches like rice and white yam fufu topped with meat, fish, and poultry sauces often referred to as soups.

EATER