18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards – West Africa 2024

Accra, Ghana – Save the Dates: November 19-20, 2024

The International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) proudly announces the 18th Edition of the Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards – West Africa 2024, set to take place in the vibrant city of Accra, Ghana, on November 19-20, 2024. This premier event promises to deliver two days filled with cutting-edge insights, dynamic discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Transforming the Future of Banking

Join global executives, industry experts, and visionary leaders from the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector as they gather to redefine the future of banking. The Connected Banking Summit is synonymous with innovative banking models and focuses on accelerating digital transformation, delivering impeccable customer experiences, ensuring regulatory compliance, and upholding the highest standards of privacy and security.

Highlights of the Summit

A key highlight of the summit is the prestigious Innovation and Excellence Awards, which celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions within the industry. This year’s event will feature an impressive roster of attendees, including representatives from banks, insurance companies, FinTechs, TechFins, digital and neo-banks, non banking financial organizations, cooperatives, investment funds, and asset management companies. Together, they will explore the transformative power of integrated solutions in reshaping the banking landscape.

Renowned Speakers

The Current edition of the summit featured distinguished speakers such as:

• Maxwell Opoku-Afari, First Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana

• Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director, FBN Bank Ghana

• Daniel Asiedu, Managing Director, Omni BSIC Bank

• Benjamin Dzoboku, Managing Director, Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC • Kwamina Duker, C.E.O, Development Bank Ghana

• Kwame Oppong, Director of FinTech and Innovation, Bank of Ghana • Emmanuel Morka, Chief Information Officer, Access Bank (Ghana) Plc • Abel Lomotey Daitey, Chief Information Officer, GCB Bank Limited • Obed Agyarko Frimpong, Chief Information Security Officer, First National Bank

Why Attend?

• Insightful Sessions: Engage with thought-provoking presentations and panel discussions led by industry pioneers.

• Networking Opportunities: Connect with top-tier professionals and decision makers from across the BFSI sector.

• Awards Recognition: Celebrate innovation and excellence in the financial services industry.

• Future Trends: Gain insights into the latest trends and technologies driving the future of banking.

Don’t Miss Out!

Be at the forefront of financial industry transformation at the 18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – West Africa. Secure your spot at this pivotal event that promises to shape the future of the financial services industry.

For more information and to register, visit the official website: Connected Banking Summit. Stay updated by connecting with us on LinkedIn: Connected Banking on LinkedIn.