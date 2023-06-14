Chayuta is an 18 year old Ghanaian Singer/Songwriter. She started her musical journey aged 9. Chayuta was always interested in music and even at a young age in kindergarten and early primary she was always part of either the choir or singing, dancing or acting groups. But it was when she moved to Ghana and started primary year 4, that she really started getting into music more seriously. Her music teacher who was also a music lecturer at the University of Ghana approached Chayuta’s mother (who also doubles as her manager) and told her that although he has worked with a lot of music students, he is convinced that she has an extraordinary talent which should be pursued. He suggested private vocal music sessions for Chayuta.

Listen song via: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIQvfxpHqXE

This was discussed with the budding talent (even though she was very young) and together they decided to give it a try. Her teacher then enrolled her for the ABRSM program with the Royal School of Music in London, and things started getting serious from there. She passed her grade 1 ABRSM exam in (Classical) singing with a merit and subsequently continued for another 3 years of the program.

Chayuta believes vocal training is the key to developing her distinct sound and has over past two years been training her voice with one of the best vocal coaches in Africa who has worked with the majority of music stars in Ghana and Nigeria.

Chayuta spent the first 6 years of her life between Belgium, the Netherlands, UK and South Africa. In 2010, she relocated to Ghana with her Ghanaian mother, and currently resides in Accra. She is combining her music with school and just completed high school in June 2021. She is currently doing her University Foundation Year in Accra and wants to pursue a degree in Public Relations.

Chayuta’s music genre can be described as a mix of Contemporary R&B and Afro Pop. Her musical role model is definitely Rihanna. She loves how versatile Rihanna is as an artist and also loves her style (performance and fashion) and her ambition to be not solely a musician but also a business woman and philanthropist.

Chayuta has her own music recording and rehearsal studio at her home and is starting to learn how to produce her own songs.

Currently the fast rising songstress is working with some established names in the African Music Industry such as Mix Master Garzy (notable for work with artists like Stonebwoy, Patoranking, Davido and more) who is producing her new music and Ghanaian Dancehall artist ‘Jupitar’ who has written songs for her and is featured on one of her songs. She has also been working on music with Afro beats star, Kelvynboy and one of Ghana’s finest Reggae/dancehall artists Edem.

Chayuta is a live performing artist and has performed with some of the best live bands in Ghana. She has already graced many prestigious stages in Ghana including performances for the President and the First Lady of Ghana and former presidents.

She is considered one of the finest new female vocalists to emerge from Ghana. In the media, she is affectionately known as Ghana’s sweetheart.

In August 2020, Chayuta released her first professional single titled Solo, along with her very first music video which has received a lot of praise from industry players.

In February 2021, Chayuta released her second single titled Gimme Love, which has been received extremely well in Ghana and other countries.

She also recorded an acoustic version of Gimme Love with renowned multiple Grammy award winner, D’wayne Wiggins of Tony Toni Tone. D’wayne Wiggins is the person who discovered Beyonce and her band mates from Destiny’s Child and groomed them to be the most successful girl group of all time. He is known for developing especially young female artists and other artists he has worked with and developed include Alicia Keys, Keisha Cole and India Arie.

After hearing Chayuta sing and recording the acoustic version of Gimme Love with her, D’wayne Wiggins described her as a rare diamond waiting to be discovered by the world and said it had been many years since he had heard such a raw, natural and refreshing talent.

Chayuta’s third single release was Don’t kill my vibes featuring Ghanaian male teen sensation Malcolm Nuna.

On 11th June 2021, Chayuta released her first album titled 17. The title is a reference to her age, she turned 17 on 24th February 2021. The 7 track album is a project which showcases the young artists’ versatility. The album is a mix of afrobeats and afro pop but also has different vibes to it with a touch of reggae, Amapiano, and pop.

The tracks on the album were produced by Mix Master Garzy (Ghana), iPappi (Ghana) and DJ Jabs (South Africa) and has features from Jupitar and Malcolm Nuna. The project was co written by Chayuta, Jupitar, Malcolm Nuna, Kelvyn Boy and Edem.

The album has been received very well by fans and music critics all over the world and garnered over one hundred thousand streams worldwide in less than 24 hours.

In October 2022 she signed to Nayasa Records and release her first single under the label in February 2023 “Where You Dey” which was produced by grammy award-winning producer Killbeatz, the song got massive radio and tv airplay across the country.