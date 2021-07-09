A Pan-African Law Firm to Help Women Starting Up

A Pan-African Law Firm to Help Women Starting Up 

Africa-focused law firm Vazi Legal has launched a programme dedicated to providing fundraising support to women-led startups on the continent. Vazi Legal, which claims to be “Africa’s top innovation-driven law firm”, works through a network of multi-jurisdictional qualified lawyers based in Lagos, London, New York, Johannesburg and Nairobi. It has just launched Unhacked+, a programme dedicated to providing fundraising support for women-led startups. Only a select number of founders will be admitted to the Unhacked+ programme, and will be granted access to low-bono legal advisory, access to Vazi Legal’s investor network, workshops on negotiating with investors, and introductions to strategic partners. The firm has also partnered Tiphub to provide office hours and access to community perks valued at US$50,000.  “We are also actively working on partnerships to provide discounted public relations services, financial advisory and technical capacity building to startups led by women,” said Vazi Legal.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

