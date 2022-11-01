Confirmed exhibitors hail from 17 countries worldwide, including official pavilions from Italy, Egypt, Germany, United Arab Emirates and Turkiye

Italy serves as the ‘Country of Honour’, representing 62 companies in the building materials, machinery, and technology sectors

Aalberts integrated piping systems, headquartered in Dubai, is the event’s Gold Sponsor – formerly known as Pegler Yorkshire

All international industry eyes are fixed on Kenya’s leading building and construction trade show The Big 5 Construct Kenya, taking place from 9 to 11 November 2022 at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi.

With the number of African cities doubling in just over three decades from 3,300 to 7,600, the cumulative population has risen by around 500 million people. East Africa is at the forefront of this progress, with most recent industry reports claiming an urban growth rate of 4.5%.

As cities and urban populations grow, larger scale construction projects will similarly rise, generating even greater interest from international players. According to ABiQ’s Kenya Construction Project Market Report, construction industry spending is set to increase more than 13% from $2.601 billion in 2022

to $2.944 billion in 2023, with a significant increase expected within engineering services regarded as a positive indicator of future work prospects.

For the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), this industry expansion presents a not-to-be-missed opportunity for ‘Made in Italy’ technologies and construction materials at The Big 5 Construct Kenya. Director of the ITA in Addis Ababa, Riccardo Zucconi says that the trade show will give Italian companies access to quality buyers from sub-Saharan countries as well as strengthen Italian brand awareness on the continent.

“The Big 5 Construct Kenya will open up opportunities to conduct in-person business-to-business meetings, which will help strengthen bilateral business relations between local market players and Italian technology producers and material providers in the construction sector. We believe it will be a fantastic opportunity for visitors and exhibitors alike to get acquainted with the high quality of Italian construction products and technologies, which will facilitate new business relationships with Kenyan counterparts,” says Zucconi.



In its role as the trade show’s ‘Country of Honour’, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is supporting 62 Italian exhibitors, including 39 companies falling under building materials and 23 companies within construction machineries. The exhibition floor space will be filled with the best of Italian solutions, showcasing a wide variety of products from wall paints to door handles, and electrical generators to earth moving machines.



Other international markets participating in the trade show are the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Finland, Egypt, Greece, Ethiopia, Uganda, Spain, South Africa, Poland, and Malaysia.

Zucconi adds: “Italian Trade Agency (ITA), with the essential help of the Italian Embassy and other Italian institutions in Nairobi, is committed to improving positive bilateral economic relations between Italy and Kenya, fostering trade and investment, while raising awareness on the superior quality of “Made in Italy”. We are willing to assist Kenyan and Italian companies in linking their demand and offering in every possible way and look forward to paving the way forward for future collaboration at The Big 5 Construct Kenya.”



The event’s Gold Sponsor Aalberts integrated piping systems (Dubai), formerly known as Pegler Yorkshire, has had a presence in the Kenyan and wider African market for over half a century through the sale of its Pegler Valves. Recognised as a leader in heat-free connections and dynamic balancing technology, the company brings together multiple world-class, globally recognised brands to provide the perfect piping system solution.



William Reaseback, Export Sales Manager at Aalberts says:“While we are still very well known in East Africa as Pegler Yorkshire, as Gold Sponsor at The Big 5 Construct Kenya, it is our intention to show that the Pegler Valve brand is not going anywhere, and it is only the company name that has changed. We are also looking forward to showcasing our new technology solutions and to meeting and doing business with leading industry players.”



The Big 5 Construct Kenya is free to attend for all industry professionals, and will be open daily from 10:00 – 18:00, from 9-11 November 2022. For more information and to register, visit: www.thebig5constructkenya.com