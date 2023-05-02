agrofood & plastprintpack Ethiopia 2023 

130+ exhibitors from 10 countries and more than 3,000 trade visitors expected at agrofood & plastprintpack Ethiopia 2023 

Due to encouraging market development and increasing interest in the Ethiopian market, the 5th edition of agrofood Ethiopia & plastprintpack Ethiopia will feature more than 130 exhibitors from 10 countries, namely Austria, Bulgaria, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Italy, Jordan, Kenya, Taiwan and Türkiye. More than 3,000 trade visitors are expected from all over Ethiopia. 

Organised by the German trade show specialists fairtrade Messe in cooperation with local partner Prana Events, this most important business platform for the Ethiopian agrofood & plastprintpack industry will take place from 8 to 10 June 2023 at the Millennium Hall in Addis Ababa. Exhibitors will showcase adapted technologies and solutions in agriculture, food processing, ingredients, plastics, printing and packaging.

