11th Angel Fair Africa To Connect African Entrepreneurs With Investors

Amid a challenging global financial and investment landscape, the importance of African investors backing home-grown enterprises has never been more critical. Despite the surge in global interest in Africa’s economic potential, there remains a stark gap between the funding needs of African startups and the much-needed available capital. With many investors slowing down on their investment-making impetus in the face of global market volatility, African entrepreneurs are left to grapple with the challenges of securing the capital needed to start and scale their businesses.

In response to the aforementioned challenge, the 11th Angel Fair Africa, scheduled for 7th and 8th November 2024, provides an opportunity for African investors to support the continent’s future by investing in the very businesses that understand its needs and possess the potential for large-scale growth and impact. The event which seeks to bring together businesses and promoters from diverse sectors such as fintech, healthtech, edtech, ecommerce, agritech and cleantech, promises a one of a kind experience both for enterprises and investors, all of whom have tailored their services for African markets.

The event, which will be hosted at the Two Rivers International Finance and Innovation Center (TRFIC), has attracted partnerships from investor organisations such as Africa Venture Philanthropy Alliance (AVPA), East Africa Venture Capital Association (EAVCA), entrepreneur partners such as iHub, Antler, Growth Africa, Startup Bootcamp Africa and sponsorship from the DRK Foundation. The event is positioned as a premier opportunity that Africa’s leading startup and scaleup companies can use to pair themselves with a select pool of investors with the main aim of closing deals.

According to Kanini Mutooni, Africa Managing Director of the DRK Foundation, “We are proud supporters of this event due to the role plays in bringing together early stage local and international investors as well as entrepreneurs and facilitating deal discussions”.

Christine Maina, CEO of EAVCA was of the view that “such events that target early-stage founders and investors create the pipeline that later stage investors in our organization can invest in when they are matured.”

Speaking on previous Angel Fair Africa engagements, Winnie Kimathi, Event Lead of Angel Fair Africa, said “with 20 startups and scaleups confirmed to pitch and a plethora of seasoned investors attending, the event is set to drive tangible impact in the African investment landscape. Like previous events, this one will lead to direct investment and other significant partnerships that can spur growth and create a ripple effect across the African entrepreneurial ecosystem.”