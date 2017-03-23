The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) 100 is a global initiative in support of the United Nation’s International Decade for People of African Descent.
The Decade, to be observed from 2015 to 2024, was proclaimed by the United Nations (General Assembly resolution 68/237), with the goal of strengthening national, regional and international action for the protection of human rights for people of African descent worldwide. The Decade also aims to promote greater knowledge of and respect for the contributions of people of African descent to societies.
MIPAD identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world as a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development.
The official launch of the MIPAD initiative and unveiling of the global list of MIPAD honorees will be held on March 25th 2017, coinciding with the commemoration of the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.
Among the special guest speakers will be Nigerian Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Honorable Abike Dabiri-Erewa.
The Awards Dinner in honor of the ‘MIPAD Class of 2017’ is slated for September 26th 2017 in New York City, following the opening of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly. Former U.S. President Barack Obama and current UN Secretary-General António Guterres are expected to be invited as keynote speakers.
