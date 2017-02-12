It’s important to do something out of the ordinary to show affection to the one you love. Whether you’re in need of things to do for Valentine’s Day or any other day for that matter, we’ve got your back with these ideas. From hot air ballooning in Magaliesburg to a picnic at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden and lunch at Moyo restaurant – there’s plenty to do in South Africa.
Hot air ballooning in Magaliesburg
What better way to show your romantic side than a tranquil cruise in the air, with a panoramic view of the scenic Magalies landscapes beneath you? Hot air ballooning at Magalies is something to do once in your life whether you’re a daring adventurer, hopeless romantic, or someone simply looking to try something new.
[Photo Credit – balloon.co.za]
Visit the Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden
You’ll fall in love with the grandeur of Cape Town’s Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden, set against the slopes of Table Mountain. Wine, dine, or simply unwind and enjoy a picnic while taking in the unrivalled views, fresh air, and fragrant smells of the more than 7,000 plant species that grow in the garden. One of the top botanical gardens in the world, Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden spans 90 acres and is carpeted with vast swathes of green lawns – all for your relaxing pleasure.
[Photo Credit – sanbi.org/gardens/kirstenbosch]
Visit Tangaroa Strawberry Farm
Fill up your basket and have a romantic picnic at Tangaroa Strawberry Farm. Choose between the afternoon and the evening picnic sessions. While the strawberry season hasn’t set in yet, you can still enjoy a variety of strawberry delights.
[Photo Credit – thestrawberryfarm.co.za]
Have lunch or dinner at Moyo
Enjoy a three-course meal at one of South Africa’s much-loved restaurants. Lauded for its unique African cuisine, Moyo is the perfect place to unwind and reconnect with your African roots while live music sets the tone for a superb experience. There are Moyo branches in three of South Africa’s main cities: Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town.
[Photo Credit- moyo.co.za]
Watch a movie at one of these theatres…
Catch a movie at some of the unique and unconventional theatres in South Africa, including Johannesburg’s Market Theatre and Catalina Theatre in Durban. You can also snuggle up and enjoy a unique silver screen experience in an outdoor and rooftop setting at Paul Cluver Theatre in Winelands, and Galileo Open Air Theatre in Cape Town.
[Photo Credit- galileo.co.za]
Sightseeing in Joburg
Hop on one of the famous open-top red buses and explore the city of Johannesburg in an exciting and fun way. The buses make 12 stops and give you access to the city’s top attractions, including the top floor of the 50-storey, 223m-high Carlton Centre, Africa’s highest building. Here you’ll get stunning panoramic views of Joburg and beyond.
[Photo Credit- southafrica.net]
Go horse riding
Explore the beauty of South Africa on horseback. Enjoy exhilarating rides alongside big game such as elephant, giraffe, and zebra in Limpopo or North West province. You can also revel in a relaxed ride on the alluring sandy beaches of the Western Cape or Eastern Cape.
Visit the Johannesburg Planetarium
Cuddle up and gaze at the stars with your partner at the Johannesburg Planetarium. On special days like Valentine’s Day, you’ll get to tour the night skies and see some of the romantic scenes visualised by past and present astronomers. Sentimental and dreamy music plays in the background, complementing the romantic atmosphere.
[Photo Credit – whatson.co.za]
Escape to Kruger National Park
Get away from the unexciting routine of city life and get closer to nature with a visit to one of Africa’s largest game reserves.
[Photo Credit- krugerpark.com]
Hit the market
Enjoy a relaxing atmosphere at the market in the company of the one you love. Johannesburg boasts a number of weekend markets, including Neighbourgoods Market on Saturdays, and Arts on Main in Maboneng on Sundays.