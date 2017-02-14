Sometimes finding the best way to express your love to your special person can be hard. Not to worry, because we’re here to help. If you’re looking for something spontaneous and romantic to do in Nigeria, check out the following ideas.
Spend some time at Gurara Waterfalls
There’s plenty to do at one of Nigeria’s most famous tourist sites. You can swim, birdwatch, have a picnic, or simply relax and marvel at the beauty and allure of nature that is Gurara Waterfalls.
Visit La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort
If you’re looking to spend some quiet quality time with your partner, the La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort is the place to visit. Lauded as one of Africa’s most visited beach resorts, the site boasts freshwater lakes, a long stretch of beautiful soft-sand beach, and a stunning view of the Atlantic Ocean.
Watch iROKOtv
Sometimes, instead of going out, all you need is to order in, spend all day indoors and binge-watch your favourite shows with the one you love. No need to worry about finding the right show because there’s more than you can handle on iROKOtv, the hugely successful Nigerian streaming service. Who needs Netflix after all?
Order Aurelia’s Baskets
What better way to say “I love you” than serving breakfast in bed to your loved one? And not just any breakfast, but some unique breakfast baskets from Aurelia’s Baskets. The food startup sources most of its food products locally for fresher and healthier meals. Order now and enjoy special Valentine’s discounts.
Visit Xovar Lounge
Located in a quiet area in the city of Lekki, Xovar Lounge is ideal for a romantic night out with that special person in your life. Enjoy fine dining in this modern, exquisite restaurant while live music plays in the background. The establishment also offers free Wi-Fi, making it easy for you to Instagram those PDA-fuelled pics with your partner.
Go jet skiing at Lekki Leisure Lake
If you’re up for some outdoor fun and adventure, Lekki Leisure Lake will satisfy your desires. You can enjoy the thrill of quad biking, jet skiing, and riding a wave boat or pontoon boat. Top off the fun with a stay at the Vantage Hotel, located in the vicinity of the lake.
Let Timi Dakolo serenade you
Romance and music go together, and what better way to celebrate love than watching a live soulful music performance? Let Nigerian RnB star Timi Dakolo delight you at his annual Ribbons ‘n’ Roses show on Valentine’s Day. There’ll also be other artists who will take turns to enchant the audience. The event will be held in Eko Hotels in Victoria Island.
Dine at Nkoyo restaurant
Impress your date with a dinner at one of Abuja’s finest restaurants. Nkoyo serves delightful local cuisines cooked with traditional fresh herbs and spices.
Visit the Nike Art Gallery
If you and your partner are into art, then you will appreciate the beauty and excellence that is the Nike Art Gallery in Lagos. The gallery, owned by renowned Nigerian artist Nike Davies-Okundaye teems with works by traditional and contemporary Nigerian artists. Visit the gallery, and you might find a fine piece of art to gift your loved one with.
Visit Omu Resort
Escape to this charming piece of heaven that is Omu Resort. It’s where warm atmosphere, excellent cuisine, and thrilling game viewing combine to give a memorable African safari.