10 Things To Do While In Tunisia

Sahara Desert

You would be neglectful if you did not visit the Sahara, as it covers much of Tunisia. Travel down to the desert town of Douz, where you can organize a tour of the desert by camel or four-by-four. Of course, you wouldn’t come all this way and miss out on a visit to Luke Skywalker’s hometown, Matmâta: the Berber town, made up of dugout caverns, is where parts of the Star Wars films were shot and is now a popular tourist destination. You can even stay at the hotel that was used as the set for Luke’s home, the Hotel Sidi Driss.