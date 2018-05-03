Wedding season can be a joyous yet stressful time.

Couples are tightening guest lists, making last minute alterations to outfits and choosing a wedding photographer. If you’re preparing for your traditional Nigerian wedding, here is one less thing to worry about.

No matter the ethnic group, these hit songs are sure to get your guests on the dance floor.

10 songs you should add to your wedding playlist

Listen. If you take nothing else away from this piece, hold tight to this song. It is, without a doubt, the Nigerian wedding song of the year. Since his debut album was released in 2005, Flavour has been well-known for making hit songs that give traditional igbo music arrangements a modern twist. “Ada” is a traditional wedding anthem and quite possibly a classic. Well done Flavour. Well done.

According to singer Kcee, “Limpopo” means ‘let’s have fun.’

Need I say more?

Released in 2012, “Fine Fine Love” is another great song for a first dance between newly weds. Leave it to J-Martins to give Nigerian couples an upbeat love song.

Note: We don’t advise using J-Martin’s dance moves at any wedding.

It’s honestly about the bass. 2013 was a big year for Timaya. The Bayelsa-born artist took a break from telling us the “True Story” of being a “Plantain boy” with videos shot in the streets of his hometown in Nigeria. This year, Timaya cut his hair, and it seemed he was focused on the dance floor, churning out hits like “Sexy Lady” and “Malo Nogede” featuring Terry G.

Yep, it’s ALL about the bass.

It’s Iyanya!–the only artist who can make a song about spending money ‘romantic.’ With some vocals from Tiwa Savage and a nice beat, this song a definitely a dance tune.

For the newly wed couple looking to make an upbeat entrance into their wedding, veteran rapper Eldee gives you the perfect song.

“All the bridesmaids on the left, and all the groomsmen on the left. Are you ready? Let’s go!”

It’s another really cute song for the bride and groom. Tiwa and Leo detail a passionate love and the joy of getting married.

Cue the ‘awwww’.

Because there has to be at least one azonto dance competition at your wedding. It’s almost as essential as kola nut…almost.

Here’s the remix to the Sarkodie song that, arguably, set-off Ghana‘s azonto dance craze.

Hopefully, by the time this song comes on you and your significant other have already said ‘I do.’ Banky W’s “Yes/No” isn’t much of a dance hit, but it’s a cute tune for a sing-a-long during your wedding program’s more low-key moments.

It’s fair to say that after more than a decade of making music, pioneering R&B/pop duo P-Square is a staple on the playlist of any Nigerian party (wedding, christening, wake…you name it, they’re probably being played). “Alingo” is the latest single to be released off the brothers’ ‘Greatest Hits’ album.

Forever. A. Classic.

Every bride is a queen on their wedding day. Right grooms? (Just nod your heads ‘yes’)