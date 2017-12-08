10 Places Where the Oh-so Wealthy Are Traveling This Summer

Everyone looks forward to summer time because it’s the perfect opportunity to venture out and see what there is to do. This is the time of year when everyone, including the wealthy folks, is busy planning for their vacations. Africa is alive with numerous exclusive summer destinations that cater to the luxury traveller. Have you ever wondered where the wealthy go for their vacations in Africa?

We’ve compiled a list of some over-the-top scenic, breathtaking, memorable destinations that serve the needs of vacationers looking for a truckload of memories to cherish forever. Discover hidden gems that you never even thought existed before – destinations that have a unique and heavenly charm attached to them. If you fly first class, own a private jet, don’t mind spending thousands of dollars on a holiday, or have a thing for exclusive private holidays, then this list is for you.

Whether it is a plush beach, an idyllic island, bush lodges or a treehouse, it is clear that wealthy travellers are only interested in one thing: utmost luxury and no compromises! For those who visit these spectacular destinations, money is never a problem; however, the amenities have to befit the status of luxury and opulence. There is no doubt that a visit to any of these 10 amazing destinations will evoke wonderful, life-changing memories that will remain with you forever.