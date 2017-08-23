10 of South Africa’s Most Extreme Homes

“GALILÄI”: SOMERSET WEST’S ROTATING HOUSE

Many homeowners look for a beautiful, or at least a pleasant view, from their home. In 2001, architect, Raymond Alexander, decided to create a home that not only offered lovely views, but one that provides changing vistas.

The second floor of this 625 m2 (or 2 050 ft) building is accessed via a walkway and has the standout aspect of, at the flip of a switch, rotating an astonishing 350 degrees either clockwise or counterclockwise. Thanks to the hefty German-made motor it sits on, the upper floor slowly revolves so that the view from the windows alters constantly.

Located in Somerset West, which is 45 km (or 28 miles) from Cape Town, this structure sits in the foothills and its elevated position is what adds to the “wow” factor, as the views include both mountains and ocean. Table Mountain can be seen on clear days as well.

The ground and upper floors are accessed independently and are both complete with bedrooms, bathrooms, living spaces, and a kitchen. The levels are connected by a lift or a walkway.

The look of this house with its round windows and arched doorways may not appeal to everyone, but the innovative design and ability to rotate and offer vistas from every angle definitely makes this one of the most extreme homes. Galiläi is also the first of its kind for Southern Africa… and earthquake proof for good measure.