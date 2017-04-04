Accra – Ghana

The Ghanaian capital is home to about 20% of the country’s 28 million citizens, making it one of the top African cities to live in. Accra is favourable for its tropical climate as well as being a growing business hub made attractive by the increasing number of global companies, shopping malls, new bars, restaurants, and nightclubs that call the city home. The city is a world-class shopping destination, home to the largest shopping mall in West Africa (West Hills Mall). Other popular shopping spots include the famous Accra Mall and Oxford Street, a trendy street that constantly bustles with nightlife activity.

Accra boasts a thriving real estate sector, characterised by huge, shiny office blocks and beautiful residential properties. Construction projects are taking off in many parts of the city. Old derelict colonial government buildings are being destroyed, and emerging from their ashes and rubble are stunning residential homes that will make you feel at home in Accra.