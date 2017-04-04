Whether for work, adventure or family commitments, moving to a new country or city can be a stressful experience, especially if you don’t know what to expect. If you’re relocating to one of these West African countries, you’re in luck because we’ve done all the digging for what to expect from the most liveable cities, so you won’t have to.
We’ve put together our top 10 cities – in no particular order – based on a number of factors, including infrastructure development, safety, and availability of goods.
Accra – Ghana
The Ghanaian capital is home to about 20% of the country’s 28 million citizens, making it one of the top African cities to live in. Accra is favourable for its tropical climate as well as being a growing business hub made attractive by the increasing number of global companies, shopping malls, new bars, restaurants, and nightclubs that call the city home. The city is a world-class shopping destination, home to the largest shopping mall in West Africa (West Hills Mall). Other popular shopping spots include the famous Accra Mall and Oxford Street, a trendy street that constantly bustles with nightlife activity.
Accra boasts a thriving real estate sector, characterised by huge, shiny office blocks and beautiful residential properties. Construction projects are taking off in many parts of the city. Old derelict colonial government buildings are being destroyed, and emerging from their ashes and rubble are stunning residential homes that will make you feel at home in Accra.
Abidjan – Cote d’Ivoire
Abidjan has come a long way to become the economic epicentre of Cote d’Ivoire. The city began as a coastal fishing village and only saw a dramatic economic development after the construction of the Vridi Canal in 1951. The canal, which linked the port to the sea, morphed Abidjan into a major shipping and financial centre.
When it comes to infrastructure and good public transport systems in French-speaking West Africa, Abidjan is at the forefront. The city boasts a great network of roads and the government has committed to spending US$ 25 billion to improve infrastructure, including highways, bridges, hydroelectric dams, and industrial parks. For a glimpse of the development that’s to come, one simply needs to look at the towering cranes that go up every day all over Abidjan.
Lagos – Nigeria
Although Lagos is notorious for being Nigeria’s most populous city, it remains one of the best places to live in West Africa. The metropolis is a hub of activity, and the roads are constantly teeming with traffic.
With a strong presence of global businesses such as Dangote Group, Unilever, and Nestle, Lagos remains the economic heart of Nigeria almost thirty years after it was replaced by Abuja as the capital of the West African country. In 2014, Nigeria’s busiest city recorded a GDP of around US $90 billion, surpassing the majority of African countries to become the 7th biggest economy on the continent.
Lagos has a thrilling night life and boasts an endless list of exciting attractions. Surrounded by a beautiful coastline, the city is home to some of the most stunning beaches Africa has to offer. Beautiful golden sand beaches lie within walking distance of the city centre, while a short drive provides even greater options, perfect for a range of activities including swimming, surfing, and fishing.
Dakar – Senegal
The capital of Senegal is a colourful and vibrant city that sprawls across the Cap-Vert Peninsula on the Atlantic Ocean. The city has a lot more to offer than the famous Dakar Rally – it’s popular for its architecture, attractive beaches, and a range of other sights.
Senegal is one of the most politically stable African countries, which helps maintain safety and boost commerce and trade. In 2015, the country’s economy grew at an outstanding rate of 6.5%, making it the fastest-growing economy in West Africa. Growth remained high in 2016, with a rate of 6.4%. As the economic powerhouse of Senegal, Dakar provides great stability and offers several other benefits, including excellent academic institutions and medical facilities that are on par with international standards.
For art lovers and those looking to enrich their musical palate, Dakar has a vibrant music scene that pulsates through the city’s veins, pumping life and energy to it. It also helps that the Senegalese are warm and friendly people that make this multicultural city a great place to reside in.
Freetown – Sierra Leone
Arguably not on many people’s list of places to visit or live in, Freetown offers the same, if not more, comfort you’ll find in larger and popular West African cities. The unassuming capital of Sierra Leone lies on the peninsula near the Atlantic coast. The ocean is visible from almost any point in the city.
Sierra Leone has advanced remarkably since the civil war that tore through the country from 1991 to 2002, leaving an indelible stain in the country’s history. While the violence has long been over, there are still misconceptions about the country’s state of security. But today the diamond-rich small country of 6.5 million people is one of the safest nations in West Africa. The peaceful political environment has helped strengthen consumer and investor confidence. Sierra Leone has experienced significant economic growth in recent years, with Freetown remaining its commercial hub.
Freetown has a rich history, characterised by a host of sites and landmarks standing to tell the story of the country’s past. There are also vibrant markets and unspoilt, idyllic beaches.
Abuja – Nigeria
If safety and affordable transport are at the top of your list of priorities, Abuja is what you’re looking for. As the capital of Nigeria and home to hordes of high-profile government officials, including President Muhammadu Buhari, the city is known for the high level of security it provides to its residents and tourists alike. The massive presence of police in every street corner helps lower crime levels.
In many ways, Abuja is different from its counterpart Lagos. While the latter is infamous for endless traffic jams, the former tends to be less congested and has a well organised, safe, and amazingly affordable public transport system. In Abuja, cabs and buses are cheaper.
Abuja is home to some of the country’s biggest attractions, including the Zuma Rock, and Maitama Amusement Park. The city also has beautiful, well-maintained roads for your driving pleasure.
Kumasi – Ghana
Once the capital of the Ashanti Kingdom, there’s so much to admire about Kumasi. Founded in 1680, Kumasi is one of the oldest cities not only in Ghana but in Africa. It drips with history and tradition, making it a hit with tourists and locals who are eager to enrich themselves with the knowledge of the city’s gleaming past.
Kumasi has found a perfect balance between tradition and modernisation – in the midst of the rich history is a truly urbanised and developed city that is Ghana’s second-largest. It is a wealthy city, thanks to its large gold deposits.
There are excellent academic institutions in Kumasi, such as the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. The city is also home to the famous Kejetia Market, usually sited as the largest market in West Africa. Here you’ll find everything from food to gold and diamond jewellery, to gorgeous Ashante kente clothing and fabrics, and everything in between.
Bamako – Mali
If you’re looking for vibrant city living and a place that’s always buzzing with activity, you won’t go wrong with Bamako. Just like many West African cities, the Malian capital is a simmering cauldron of colourful markets, great restaurants that serve delicious traditional meals, and pulsating energy that lights up the night.
As the commercial centre of the French-speaking country, Bamako has attracted Malians from all over the country for various reasons, such as finding work and pursuing a career in music. Mali has a rich musical heritage, having produced some of the world’s most renowned musician like Salif Keita, Ali Farka Touré, and Oumou Sangaré.
Bamako is a relatively safe city to live in. Public transport is easily accessible, and it’s in the form of green taxi vans known as sotrama.
Praia – Cape Verde
Cape Verde, a small island nation of half a million people, is lauded for its political and economic stability. It’s one of the most peaceful countries on the continent and, apart from Senegal, it’s the only West African country that has never experienced a coup d’état.
Cape Verde serenely lies some 500km off the west of Senegal.
With almost 120,000 inhabitants, Praia is Cape Verde’s capital and largest city, a business hub and a port that ships coffee, sugar cane, and tropical fruits. The city also relies heavily on its thriving fishing industry.
Getting around in Praia is made easy by the city’s efficient public transport system. There are affordable buses and taxis everywhere waiting to carry you to and from any place within and outside the city. Together with an array of other enchanting Cape Verde Islands, Praia is a paradise for beach lovers. It’s among the top holiday getaways in Africa.
Yamoussoukro – Cote d’Ivoire
It may not be Cote d’Ivoire’s cultural hub and not as developed as Abidjan, but Yamoussoukro is a beautiful city worth living in. The city sprawls with a grid of paved streets and lovely buildings, as well as rolling hills and plains.
If you’re looking for a peaceful existence, far from the bustle and chaos of a large metropolitan, Yamoussoukro would be a great option. Although it’s the capital of Cote d’Ivoire, Yamkro (as its citizens affectionately call it) is a quiet and peaceful city with a population of 350,000 people, making it the country’s fifth-most populous city.
One of the city’s main attractions is the Yamoussoukro Basilica, which, upon its completion in 1989, surpassed Rome’s St Peter’s as the world’s largest basilica.