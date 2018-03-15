10 Medical Tests Women Should Not Take For Granted

Blood Pressure

Heart diseases are killing a lot of women, and high blood pressure is a major risk factor. Doctors say that if your blood pressure is below 120/80 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg), which is the ideal reading, you should have it checked at least once every two years. Do this check from age 20. If you are 40 or older, or have conditions like obesity that puts you at increased risk, then health experts recommend annual screening. Getting screened would enable your doctor to recommend some diet and exercise changes if your blood pressure reading gets back on the border of normal and high. But if you have crossed the threshold into high blood pressure, then medication will be given.