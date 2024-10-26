10 Magnificent African Hiking Trails

By Tsoku Maela

While the Drakensberg and Kilimanjaro are undoubtedly celebrated for their hiking allure, Africa offers an abundance of other trails that are equally mesmerizing. The continent beckons adventure enthusiasts from Central to Southern, North, East, and West Africa to explore its diverse landscapes.

1. Rwenzori Mountains, Uganda

Often referred to as the “Mountains of the Moon” due to their snow-clad summits, the Rwenzori range straddles the border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. These peaks, once thought to be the origin of the Nile by ancient Greek scholars, host the Central Circuit Trail.

2. Chamarel Waterfall and Seven Coloured Earths, Mauritius

Photo by Martin Falbisoner

Mauritius’s southwestern region offers a vibrant natural spectacle known as the Seven Coloured Earths of Chamarel. This phenomenon, characterized by sand dunes of various hues, results from the transformation of lava into clay minerals.

A hike through the tropical forests here, typically lasting around six hours, leads adventurers past the 80-meter-tall Chamarel Waterfall and offers routes to the island’s highest peak, Black River Peak. The surrounding Black River Gorges National Park is another treasure trove of trails waiting to be explored.

3. Mount Cameroon, Cameroon

Standing tall at over 4000 meters, Mount Cameroon is West Africa’s highest peak and one of its most active volcanoes. The preferred route to the summit is the Guinness Route, a steep and direct path that can be conquered in two days. For those seeking more extended experiences, guided tours offer options ranging from one to five days. The mountain’s ecosystem is rich, with endemic flora and fauna spread across its varied landscapes, from rainforest to savannah.

4. Mount Meru and Pugu Hills, Tanzania

Although overshadowed by Kilimanjaro, Mount Meru offers a more challenging climb and is an excellent preparation for conquering Tanzania’s highest peak. Situated within Arusha National Park, the mountain’s trails pass through areas teeming with wildlife, making an armed ranger’s accompaniment advisable. The nearby Pugu Hills, located just outside Dar es Salaam, contain some of the world’s oldest forests and offer a variety of trails for hiking and biking.

5. Mount Mulanje, Malawi

Mount Mulanje is a biodiversity hotspot

Located in southern Malawi, Mount Mulanje, also known as Mulanje Massif, is a paradise for both serious hikers and casual walkers. The area boasts a rich biodiversity, with deep ravines, plateaus, waterfalls, and trout fishing spots. With 18 different hiking routes, visitors can choose anything from a short stroll to a multi-day trek.

6. Monte Alen National Park and Pico Basile, Equatorial Guinea

Photo by John and Mel Kots

Monte Alen National Park, often described as Equatorial Guinea’s hidden gem, offers well-marked trails through pristine forests where hikers might encounter elephants, gorillas, and chimpanzees. Due to the challenging terrain and frequent wet conditions, waterproof gear is essential. For those interested in volcanoes, Pico Basile on Bioko Island offers a unique hiking experience, with views extending to Mount Cameroon on clear days.

7. Rif Mountains, Morocco

The Rif Mountains in northern Morocco offer hikers expansive trails and stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. Starting from the town of Chefchaouen, known for its striking blue buildings, the trails lead through cedar forests and traditional Moroccan countryside. Longer treks can take hikers from the mountains to the coast, offering a deep immersion into Morocco’s natural beauty.

8. Dogon Country, Mali

Photo by Ferdinand Reus

The Bandiagara Escarpment in Mali, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is famous for its cliffside villages and ancient architecture. Treks here can range from short hikes to multi-day adventures, allowing visitors to explore the cultural heritage and stunning landscapes of Dogon Country.

9. Malolotja Nature Reserve, Swaziland

Sunset over Malolotja Nature Reserve. Photo by Tyson Jopson/ Getaway Gallery

Covering 18,000 hectares, Malolotja Nature Reserve in Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) offers a wide range of hiking opportunities through varied terrain, including grasslands, forests, and wetlands. The reserve is known for its wildflowers and the dramatic Malolotja Falls, the highest waterfall in the country.

10. Bokong Nature Reserve, Lesotho

The Lesotho highlands. Picture: Boundless Southern Africa/ Flickr Commons

Located in the highlands of Lesotho, Bokong Nature Reserve offers trails that wind through grasslands, wetlands, and the Maloti Mountains. At an altitude of 3000 meters, it is Africa’s highest nature reserve. Highlights include the Roof of Africa hike and the Lepaqoa Waterfall, which freezes into a stunning ice formation during the winter.

Source: Getaway