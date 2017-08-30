10 Luxurious Homes in Nairobi

African Heritage House

In Mlolongo, overlooking the world famous Nairobi National Park, lies an iconic imposing building titled African Heritage House. It is arguably Kenya’s most beautiful building. The old railway, having been built more than 100 years ago and dubbed ‘the lunatic express,’ separates the house from the national park. Its location makes it a bit hard to access, and one might be excused to think that they are attempting to get through a maze with the prize being the inexplicable splendour of the house. Then, when you find it, a red frame gate smack in the middle of wilderness welcomes you.

The long driveway leading up to the house ushers you to the classy imposing walls, adorned with various African architectural designs.

Alan Donovan is the owner and a designer of the house. He is also an art collector, so rightfully the house is filled with artefacts from all over Nairobi, which he has spent decades collecting. In his own words, he is an incarnation of an early man: “To those outside its magnetic spell, Africa may seem incomprehensible, fathomless, in the primordial past. Yet, wherever we are in the world, every one of us had an African ancestor that much is almost certain. Africa is the cradle of humanity,” from his book My Journey Through African Heritage.

African Heritage House is basically a museum of African art. The house was built between 1989 and 1994 and had no master plan according to Donovan. He simply finished the plan as he went on.

The orange building design is reminiscent of the Sudan-Sahelian architectural style and one might think it is a piece of Great Mosque of Djenne in Mali, which has somehow found itself in East Africa. The perennial rains experienced across Kenya made Donovan use locally-mined stone blocks from Athi River quarries instead of mud bricks.

The grandiose tower pays homage to the towers of the palaces built for Nigerian Emirs. The floors are fascinating. The pieces, which include Lamu and Moroccan doors, Moroccan brass, as well as Swahili plasterwork all have a backstory. Other pieces have the art meshed together with Nigerian gods donning the Kisii soapstone pieces that stand in the changing rooms next to the pool.

The walls are painted in the style of Kasena people of Northern Nigeria, while some rooms have painting styles from the Kenyan coast. The decorative poles set across the ceiling are Mangrove roots from the Kenyan coast.

The house has faced demolition threats in the past following the construction of the standard gauge railway, but it has come out of it successfully. The house was named a national monument in January of 2015, and it is currently under transition from private ownership into a trust for the people of Kenya, the people of Africa, and the people of the world.