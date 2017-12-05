Are you happy where you stay? With the current economic and technology developments, happiness and wellbeing is an important aspect that is increasingly coming into focus. Happiness is now used as a measure of social progress and democracy, with various reports being released analyzing various countries and cities. The World Happiness Report was first released in 2012, and ever since, it has given us annual global happiness reports that have included Africa. International Day of Happiness is now celebrated worldwide on March 20th which underscores the importance of Happiness.

The 10 happiest cities in Africa listed below have been chosen based on their respective country index, GDP per capita, average life expectancy, trust in governance, freedom of speech and making choices, citizens ability to hold governments accountable, social support, and generosity. The cities sampled below have performed above average on the abovementioned parameters.

Are you curious to know the happiest cities in Africa? You will be extremely surprised because some of the cities you may be expecting on the list may be missing, and those you never expected may feature among the top 10.