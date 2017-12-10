10 Crazy Over the Top Ways to Treat Yourself

If you had $10,000 to spend on anything while in Africa, what you would you do? That’s a question that would make anyone’s head spin, as the continent is rich with many destinations and activities to do. From shopping in some of the best malls on the continent to investing in holiday homes nestled in mountains, and by the beautiful coastlines that the continent has to offer, here are interesting things that you could spend $10,000 on.

If you enjoy some retail therapy, then mall-hopping across Africa should be an activity on your bucket list. With Africa’s growing middle class experiencing increased spending power, malls are becoming a growing phenomenon in urban cities. According to a study done by McKinsey, Africa’s spending power will be over $1 trillion by 2020, up from over $800 billion in 2008 as major African cities continue to experience rapid urbanization.