10 Countries at the Forefront of Economic Growth in Africa in 2024

The World Bank’s Africa Pulse report highlights the real GDP growth of several Sub-Saharan African (SSA) nations in 2024, with Côte d’Ivoire (6.5%), Uganda (6.0%), and Tanzania (5.4%) among the top performers. Growth in these countries has been driven by structural reforms and increased public infrastructure spending. However, the overall growth forecast for SSA was downgraded due to Sudan’s ongoing conflict, which is expected to shrink the country’s economy by 20% in 2023 and 15% in 2024. Excluding Sudan, the region’s economic outlook is more positive, with a projected rise of 3.5% in 2024. Despite the challenges, eight countries in SSA are expected to achieve growth above 5%, signaling progress toward development goals. The continent’s top 10 performers are Rwanda, Mauritania, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Ethiopia, Uganda, Niger, Mauritius, The Gambia, and Tanzania.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER