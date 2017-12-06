The 10 Best Power Lunch Restaurants for Doing Business in South Africa

The truly savvy business person in Africa always demonstrates class and professionalism by selecting a restaurant that not only oozes a distinctly South African cosmopolitan look and feel, but packs a menu of top class that goes well with a great business conversation.

South Africa’s top 3 cities, Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, are home to some of the best restaurants in the country that provide an ideal setting for you, your colleagues, and business partners. Enjoy great food while conversing over business, and raise a glass of some of the finest wine while sealing that big deal.

Whatever your taste and preferred ambience, the different restaurants are sure to cater to what you’re looking for.