The 10 Best Luxury Hotels in WEST Africa

Hotel Hilton, Cameroon

Situated in the centre of the business district of downtown Yaounde, this Hilton is also just 500 m from the National Craft Market. It features an outdoor swimming pool, as well as a fitness club with a hot tub and sauna; Wi-Fi access is also available.

The spacious, air-conditioned rooms and suites have a private balcony. In addition, each room at Hilton Yaounde is soundproofed, including a seating area with a flat-screen TV.

Breakfast is served every morning in Le Safoutier – it also offers international buffets for lunch and dinner. Guests have a choice of 5 restaurants and bars at the hotel including Le Panoramique, which features city views from the 11th floor.

Hilton Yaounde provides a range of leisure facilities, including 2 tennis courts and a squash court; a children’s playground and a business centre are also located on the site.

A free airport shuttle service to the hotel takes 30 minutes for transfers from Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport, and the Palais de Congrés conference centre is 5 km away.

