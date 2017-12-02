The 10 Best Luxury Hotels in SOUTHERN Africa

Victoria Falls Safari Club – Zimbabwe

Located on a plateau merely 4km away from the magnificent Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, the Victoria Falls Safari Club will exceed your expectations with its splendour. The luxury boutique hotel offers spectacular views of the vast surrounding bush, and the sunsets are breathtaking. Expect to see scores of elephants, kudus, and a variety of other animals that frequent the nearby watering hole for a late afternoon drink.

The hotel encompasses a central guest area that features a lounge, dining area, and bar. The lounge leads out to an open-air restaurant, famous for its mouthwatering local dishes. Not to mention, there is also a viewing deck that overlooks the game corridor to the Zambezi River. The luxury hotel has 20 rooms – all of which are open plan, have comfortable beds, and contain large bathrooms. The hotel also includes magnificent terraces that offer gorgeous views of its surroundings.

After a busy day of exploring the area, you can unwind with a massage at the hotel’s spa, which offers treatments such as aromatherapy, reflexology, body treatments, and massages. The Victoria Falls Safari Club also offers boat trips on the Zambezi, guided excursions to the Victoria Falls, and helicopter rides over the mighty waterfall.