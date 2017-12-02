The 10 Best Luxury Hotels in SOUTHERN Africa

Since Southern Africa is currently basking in the joys of summer, there’s no better time to visit if you are looking for an unforgettable holiday. Magnificent sunsets, unmatched safari experience, and stunning beaches are just some of the endless delights that await you in the southern part of Africa. We’ve put together a quick guide to some of the best hotels, featuring the most luxurious resorts in countries including Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Mozambique among others.
Victoria Falls Safari Club – Zimbabwe
Located on a plateau merely 4km away from the magnificent Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, the Victoria Falls Safari Club will exceed your expectations with its splendour. The luxury boutique hotel offers spectacular views of the vast surrounding bush, and the sunsets are breathtaking. Expect to see scores of elephants, kudus, and a variety of other animals that frequent the nearby watering hole for a late afternoon drink.
The hotel encompasses a central guest area that features a lounge, dining area, and bar. The lounge leads out to an open-air restaurant, famous for its mouthwatering local dishes. Not to mention, there is also a viewing deck that overlooks the game corridor to the Zambezi River. The luxury hotel has 20 rooms – all of which are open plan, have comfortable beds, and contain large bathrooms. The hotel also includes magnificent terraces that offer gorgeous views of its surroundings.
After a busy day of exploring the area, you can unwind with a massage at the hotel’s spa, which offers treatments such as aromatherapy, reflexology, body treatments, and massages. The Victoria Falls Safari Club also offers boat trips on the Zambezi, guided excursions to the Victoria Falls, and helicopter rides over the mighty waterfall.
Ngoma Safari Lodge – Botswana
Botswana’s Ngoma Safari Lodge exudes a quiet, rustic charm – qualities that the resort draws from its surroundings. The lodge sits within the Chobe Forest Reserve, overlooking the Chobe River and adjacent to the Chobe National Park; the park is home to one of the highest concentrations of elephants in Africa.
Staying true to its simple surroundings, Ngoma offers eight private suites in the form of elegant, thatched-roof huts with stone floors. Each suite has large floor-to-ceiling windows, which offer beautiful views of the Chobe River, as well as an opportunity to see a variety of animals including giraffes, zebras, and buffalos. In addition, the suites feature spacious living areas and large bathrooms furnished with a bathtub and shower.
The lodge’s rustic allure is also accentuated by fabrics from the Ndebele tribe of neighbouring Zimbabwe and South Africa’s Zulu artefacts, which are displayed throughout the resort.
Epic Sana Luanda – Angola
The Epic Sana Luanda Hotel combines sophistication and luxury in order to produce one of the best hotels in Southern Africa. Conveniently located in the heart of the Angolan capital of Luanda, the luxury hotel sits close to business centres, leisure spots, and tourist attractions. The dazzling Luanda Bay is only a stone’s throw away, perfect for a relaxed beach stroll on a hot day.
The hotel offers 238 rooms with classy décor and furnishings. You can choose from 131 double rooms, 88 twin rooms, 16 master suites, and 3 presidential suites – all which offer a true taste of Southern African elegance. If you’re looking to stay longer at the Epic Sana Luanda, you can also look into staying in one of the hotel’s 50 residential apartments.
The Epic Sana has a range of facilities that include four restaurants, a bar, and a nightclub. There’s also a gym and a spa, where you can get a rejuvenating massage or unwind in the Turkish bath, sauna, or jacuzzi.
Kaya Mawa – Malawi
British magazine Tatler listed Kaya Mawa among their top 101 Hotels in the World, while Condé Nast heaped praise on it as one of the Ten Most Romantic Places in the World; it was even voted as the third Best Beach Property in Africa in the Good Safari Awards in 2013. With that being said, it is safe to assume that if you are looking for a vacation spot in Southern Africa, a stay at Kaya Mawa would be worth every second.
Located on the Likoma Island and surrounded by the impossibly clear waters of Lake Malawi, the lodge first opened its doors in 2000; however, it wasn’t until 2010, after a year-long renovation, that it started dropping jaws. Each of the lodge’s 12 rooms are built differently, but they all have polished concrete floors. The accommodation hosts a variety of activities to keep you busy as well: quad biking, diving, and kitesurfing are all ideal if you feel like breaking a sweat. There’s also intimate picnics and indulgent spa treatments for those who enjoy laid-back afternoons.
Azura Benguerra Island – Mozambique
Azura Benguerra Island is the ultimate island getaway, complete with sprawling beaches of pure white sand, sparkling turquoise waters, and a host of activities to keep you occupied. If you’re looking to chill out and rejuvenate in the seclusion and slow rhythm of island life, look no further than this glorious lodge in southern Mozambique.
Built using local natural materials, this luxurious, eco-friendly resort oozes casual elegance. Each of the 14 beach villas at Azura feature a comfy bed and big bathroom. Additionally, there is an infinity swimming pool where you can take a relaxing swim and enjoy a superb view of the Indian Ocean.
Benguerra Island is the second-largest in the Bazaruto Archipelago, a cluster of six islands known for their pristine coral reefs. Bazaruto is a diving enthusiast’s paradise, where one can swim alongside manta rays, turtles, dolphins, dugong, and a vast diversity of fish.
Onguma The Fort – Namibia
Onguma The Fort is the epitome of bushy grandeur. Decorated with marquees of cascading trees and peering over the magnificent Etosha National Park, the lodge basks in the presence of wildlife.
Juxtaposing vast surroundings with an intimate 12-suit hideaway, this Namibian hotel and resort is a slice of nature’s paradise. It displays a strong Southern African theme, as well as a smattering of Moroccan influence. All the suits sit a reasonable distance apart from each other, offering guests a private and intimate experience. It is the ideal bush hotel in Namibia, as all of the suites in Onguma are equipped with a bar fridge, in addition to air-conditioning that tames the Namibian heat.
The luxurious bathrooms are reminiscent of a spa; antique windows and wooden pathways create the glorious aesthetics of this style-meets-safari escape. Each room has a pathway to an outside area where guests can view the sunset in all its splendour. The huge entertainment lounge has a flat screen TV with access to satellite TV for a more relaxed entertainment vibe.
Ibo Island Lodge – Mozambique
This stunning lodge is situated a little over 70km from Pemba International Airport in Mozambique. Although based in Ibo Island, the luxurious Ibo Island Lodge basks under the sublimity of the port town of Pemba, also known as the ‘Island of Greens’. Here, nature’s surroundings are in full HD display in the form of baby blue waters, crisp white beach sands, and romantic crimson sunsets. It’s as perfect for honeymooners as it is for families looking to vacation with style.
The lodge has free Wi-Fi in all of its rooms, and it sports a crystal-blue relaxation pool for guests to unwind in as well. It also has a full-on VIP room service, some rooms even offering private bathrooms and daily housekeeping services. In addition, there are large TV rooms that give guests a reason to turn a stay at Ibo Island Lodge into a family affair. Surrounding the hotel are also many outdoor excursions, such as fishing, canoeing, and snorkeling, that guests can explore.
Royal Chundu – Zambia
Royal Chundu is designed for the guest who wants nothing less than to be treated like a queen or king during their next holiday getaway. When it comes to the phrase ‘over the top’, the Zambian lodge pulls out all the stops without compromise.
A stay at Chundu is characterised by ultimate relaxation. Each room is spacious, well-ventilated, and includes an ensuite bathroom – as well as a patio or balcony. All rooms have bar fridges and sitting areas as well. As for the outside, a crystal blue pool encircles the opulent resort and gives it an island-like appeal. Not to mention, the on-site restaurant is run by a brilliant staff that serves guests lip-smacking African meals.
There are also several exciting activities to do at Chundu, and these include horseback riding, fishing, and canoeing.
The Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff – South Africa
The former Westcliff Hotel recently transformed into The Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff. It may be sporting a new name, but the hotel is still iconic. Perched on a Johannesburg cliff side, surrounded by the breath-taking views of the city’s affluent northern suburbs and lush greens of the Johannesburg Zoo, The Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff is a wonderful sight to behold.
Recently undergoing renovations, the boutique hotel has been transformed into a holiday maker’s dream. It is surrounded by fountains, streams, and courtyards that seem to echo royalty. The hotel houses over 100 rooms that are draped in the finest modern textures, still maintaining an African touch. Some of the upper-class amenities include a eucalyptus-scented steam room, a large heated pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a child-friendly pool, and an on-site jogging trail. These amenities give guests the ultimate business, family, and private getaway all at once.
The Radisson Blu Hotel Port Elizabeth – South Africa
South Africa’s underrated city of Port Elizabeth keeps a luxurious secret in the form of the Radisson Blu Hotel. The five-star hideaway is an ideal spot for business and leisure. This hotel dwarfs everything around it with its 14 floors.
The Radisson includes 173 rooms, and has a spa, gym, business centre, bar, lounge, and conference room. These features make it an undeniable main attraction in the Eastern Cape province. Urban, warm, and natural tones coat some of the rooms, while others sport a more eclectic and sleeker look. The service echoes the warm and friendly spirit of the city in which it is located.
While staying at the Radisson, you can take time out to visit some of the surrounding tourist attractions such as the Garden Route, Great Karoo, and the legendary Sunshine Coast.