The 10 Best Luxury Hotels in EAST Africa

EnglishPoint Marina – Kenya

EnglishPoint Marina is a perfect destination for holiday goers looking for luxury accommodation on the Kenyan Coast. Situated in the upmarket Nyali area of Mombasa, English Marina has the finest and most exquisite facilities. Located close to Mombasa Central Business District, this hotel is amongst the best beach hospitality developments in Africa that combine both lifestyle and luxury. The development consists of a boutique hotel, two and three-bedroom fully furnished apartments, a luxury spa, penthouses complete with an outdoor jacuzzi, waterfront restaurants, and an underground night club.

The ultra-modern furnished rooms ensure you start your day by watching Mombasa’s skyline, along with other Old Town tourist attractions such as Fort Jesus and the Old Port. The hotel hosts top dignitaries and celebrities that visit Mombasa, as well as every guest looking for the finest accommodation facilities. A fully furnished apartment on the property costs approximately $600 per night.