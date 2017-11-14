The 10 Best Luxury Hotels in EAST Africa

Are you looking for an exotic holiday destination that will turn your vacation dreams into reality? Nowadays, the luxury traveller is very specific in what they want to experience while on holiday. While there are different types of hotels that cater to guests with varying levels of income, there is still a high demand for luxury hospitality facilities across East Africa, as well as the rest of the continent. We have compiled a list of some of the best and most luxurious hotels in East Africa that aim to not only offer guests a worthwhile stay, but give them an elegant and memorable experience. These hotels are not cheap. Most even cater specifically to individuals willing to dig deep into their pockets; however, their guests get to enjoy a wide array of exclusive facilities in return.
House of Waine – Kenya
Located in the plush Karen neighborhood of Nairobi, House of Waine appeals to guests who are looking for exclusive hospitality. House of Waine is a family run business, and was initially a family house. It was later transformed into a luxury boutique hotel in 2004 to serve the needs of luxury guests. Everything about this magical hotel is over-the-top, as its interior design is a perfect blend of sophistication and elegance. Once here, you can easily feel the warm hospitality that is typical of a luxury hotel. The hotel’s environment is exquisite with an outdoor pool and terrace, plus a beautifully charming on-site restaurant. The rooms are well equipped with modern facilities and a nice outdoor sitting area where you can unwind. House of Waine is definitely a top choice for guests looking for luxury accommodation in Nairobi. The rate for a double room per night goes for about $760.
EnglishPoint Marina – Kenya
EnglishPoint Marina is a perfect destination for holiday goers looking for luxury accommodation on the Kenyan Coast. Situated in the upmarket Nyali area of Mombasa, English Marina has the finest and most exquisite facilities. Located close to Mombasa Central Business District, this hotel is amongst the best beach hospitality developments in Africa that combine both lifestyle and luxury. The development consists of a boutique hotel, two and three-bedroom fully furnished apartments, a luxury spa, penthouses complete with an outdoor jacuzzi, waterfront restaurants, and an underground night club.
The ultra-modern furnished rooms ensure you start your day by watching Mombasa’s skyline, along with other Old Town tourist attractions such as Fort Jesus and the Old Port. The hotel hosts top dignitaries and celebrities that visit Mombasa, as well as every guest looking for the finest accommodation facilities. A fully furnished apartment on the property costs approximately $600 per night.
Ngorongoro Serena Safari Lodge – Tanzania
Voted multiple times as being one of the best hotels in the world, this magnificent lodge lies on the rim of Ngorongoro Crater – the world’s largest inactive, un-flooded, and perfect volcanic crater. The crater is a magnificent eighth wonder of the world. Ngorongoro Serena Lodge also sits adjacent to Serengeti National Park, and it is about 180 kilometers, or a four-hour drive, from Arusha; the lodge can also be accessed by a forty-minute flight from Arusha. The lodge is built using local river stone, and lies camouflaged among indigenous vines. It was purposely designed to blend into the landscape, and it’s impossible to see it from the floor of the crater 600 meters below. The lodge hangs on the rim of the crater and is linked by arched stone passages and timbered decks, while the walls are accessorized with prehistoric cave paintings. Serena Safari Lodge allows guests to enjoy uninterrupted views of the giant crater. In order to sleep here, you need to part with at least $700 per night for a double room.
Arusha Coffee Lodge – Tanzania
Are you looking to spend time in a nice, quiet, yet exquisite countryside environment? If so, Arusha Coffee Lodge is a great option. This high-end Tanzanian resort comprises of 30 top-notch and tastefully furnished plantation houses that sit in the midst of a vast coffee plantation. In addition, the lodge has a spa, numerous world class restaurants, and an indoor pool. Guests who visit the facility enjoy coffee tours; a perfect way to relax, interact with nature, and unwind.
The lodge lies close to the foothills of Mount Meru, and the aroma from Tanzania’s largest coffee plantation spreads throughout the area. Its accommodation facilities are luxurious, featuring ceilings with wooden beams, wood floors, and brick accents. Every room is beautifully furnished with an indoor log fireplace, as well as an outdoor patio that sits amidst charming coffee gardens. There are a wide variety of dining options on the property – i.e. buffet, local cuisine, and picnic lunches. Arusha Coffee Lodge is famously known for its educative coffee tours that include learning about the local traditions and culture. The price tag for a double room is around $450 per night.
Lewa Safari Camp – Kenya
Lewa Safari Camp is a luxurious lodge located in the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Northern Kenya. The camp consists of top-end facilities and is frequently visited by top dignitaries, celebrities, and royalty. In fact, this camp is where Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton stayed before the prince proposed. The simple yet elegant safari camp caters to discerning guests, while simultaneously offering excellent views of Lewa Wildlife Conservancy and Northern Kenya.
During the holidays, guests can go on game drives to see rhinos, lions, hyenas, leopards, and zebras among others. The surrounding savanna grasslands offer the perfect setting for an exotic bush holiday in elegant tents where you can relax on your private deck and enjoy the evening sun. Booking rates for the camp range from $850-$1,000 per night.
Singita Sasakwa Lodge – Tanzania
At approximately $3,700 a night per couple, Singita Sasakwa Lodge is the true definition of luxury. In 2014, TravelMag.com listed this lodge amongst the 10 best luxury hotels in world. There is no doubt that the experience here is far from ordinary, as the lodge which resembles a ranch, commands panoramic views of the Serengeti Plains. From the spacious verandah, the view of the Serengeti Plains down below is exhilarating. Singita Sasakwa Lodge consists of numerous high-end, private cottages that incorporate both East African and European style influences.
The facility is a haven for guests who value refined splendor. If you love vintage elegance, style, and luxury, this incredibly beautiful lodge and its views of wildlife is a must visit. While here, guests can also witness the annual wildebeest migration, which has been named the greatest natural event in the world.
Bisate Lodge – Rwanda
Situated on the south border of Volcanoes National Park, Bisate Lodge is the perfect place to stay for guests going on gorilla and golden monkey expeditions. “Bisate” is a Kinyarwanda word which means ‘pieces’ – referring to the natural erosion that takes place at the volcano. The lodge, which has eight large en suite rooms and one family unit, has a domed thatch that is built into the hillside forest. From the lodge, guests enjoy breathtaking views of Mikeno, Karisimbi, and Bisoke volcanoes. In addition, its proximity to the vast Afro-alpine forests allows visitors to enjoy nature at its very best.
Bisate Lodge is close to the entry of the Park Headquarters where gorilla treks begin daily. The high standards of accommodation and luxurious facilities make Bisate Lodge the most exclusive luxury hotel facility in the region. The architecture is a combination of traditional Rwandan building designs and local materials aimed at availing first-class comfort to visitors. While staying here, you can enjoy fine dining restaurants characterized by exclusive shared lounges with open fireplaces, as well as long stretches of decks that allow spectacular views. The rates per night range between $1,000 and $1,470.
The Manor Hotel – Rwanda
Located in Kigali’s most exclusive address of Nyarutarama, The Manor is a true representation of fine luxury and opulence. The hotel is strategically located, and can be easily accessed from major areas of the city such as Kigali Convention Center and the Genocide Memorial Center. Whether you are in Kigali for business or leisure, The Manor is a great place to stay. The hotel’s contemporary design is eye-catching with chic rooms that are tastefully furnished to satisfy the needs of luxury guests.
The Manor has a rooftop bar and three gourmet restaurants that offer a variety of local and international cuisine. Other great amenities at the hotel include: a sauna, steam room, spa, pool, and fitness center. The Manor Hotel is an amazing sanctuary for anyone who wants to relax and rejuvenate in a luxurious, spacious facility. The price of a room per night starts at $160.
Manta Resort- Zanzibar
There is one special feature that makes visiting Manta Resort a truly life-changing experience: the underwater room. For approximately $1,500 double room per night, guests can spend their night in a room inside the ocean waters, and get a unique opportunity to watch different beautiful species of marine life. The floating local hardwood structure found in the middle of the Indian Ocean was designed by Swedish engineers, and it has three different levels.
The roof has a spacious lounging area where you can sun bask during the day and watch the stars at night. In addition, the landing deck at sea level has a lounge area and a bathroom; to get to the roof, guests have to use a ladder. The lower level consists of a bedroom surrounded by large glasses, which allow guests to have a 360-degree view of the underwater. Underwater inhabitants such as fish and octopus, among other sea creatures, escape predators and find refuge on the windows – giving guests an opportunity to indulge in a unique, delightful viewing experience.
Chobe Safari Lodge – Uganda
Famous for its breathtaking views and royal-class facilities, this charming luxury lodge is located in Murchison Falls National Park. While a guest here, you can listen to the sound of the River Nile’s waters and go on life-changing memorable adventures. It is obvious from the lodge’s design and setting that nothing has been left to chance when aiming at impressing the discerning guests. The areas surrounding the park have plenty of birds, wildlife, flora, and fauna. With Murchison Falls National Park considered an ideal fishing spot, it is expected that Chobe Lodge will become one of the top fishing destinations of Africa as well.
The facility has over-the-top facilities that allow guests to not only enjoy the environment, but to also unwind and mingle with nature. Aside from topnotch restaurants, guests at the hotel can participate in various activities such dancing with the local traditional dancers, swimming, and enjoying barbecues among others. Guests wishing to stay here will have to spend an average of $250-$400 per night for a standard room.
These featured hotels in East Africa are a true testament of what luxury hotels can offer to their guests. Aside from exceeding guests’ expectations with spectacular facilities, these hotels also have excellent reviews.