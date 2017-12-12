10 Best Luxury Gift Sites

Shopping may be easier with the click of a button, but choosing the perfect gift is not. Gift-giving is a complex endeavour that requires a lot of thought. As we approach the festive season, you would want to impress a friend, a colleague, boss or family with the perfect gift. Whether your gift list contains your discerning boss, your hard-to-please family member, or multiple variations of the two, these luxury gift sites will ensure you’ll find an appropriately lavish present and the best part is that you can avoid the hustle & bustle at the mall by shopping online.
EVETECH (www.evetech.co.za )
Evetech is a South African online shop that is based in Pretoria, South Africa. The shop specializes in electronic products and sports Jerseys. Established in 2007, Evetech ships her products to every corner of South Africa. Besides sales, Evetech is a systems builder with relationships with Intel, Microsoft, MSI, and NVIDIA among others. Evetech offers both online and in-store customer experience for South Africans.
This festive season with amazing black Friday offers, you could get very cool electronic devices, especially computers and gaming systems, at the establishment. One-must-have gear is the HTC Vive Virtual Reality Headset. At R13, 499 (USD957), you could get this gear at your doorstep. For an avid online gamer, the Vive is a must-have gadget. You surprise this to your hard-to-please teenager and ultimately win their admiration and love. Unlike other gaming kits like the Oculus Rift, the Vive has a front-facing camera, which, with the right app, could bring the real world into your virtual environment. The Guardian Review in its verdict says, “HTC Vive is the most expensive system on the market, and also the one that takes most effort to set up. Yet, once you’ve done that, the ability to walk around within your virtual space, as well as turn your head, is impressive. The involvement of Vive, with its Steam store, means there’s a big community of developers, too.” View the products specs here https://www.evetech.co.za/htc-vive-virtual-reality-headset/best-deal/3035.aspx
OKAPI (http://www.okapi.com )
A South African-based online franchise sells African-made handbags and accessories worldwide. If she is looking for an African feel away from Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton, shake her fantasies with Okapi. Founded in 2008, Okapi has a rare collection of luxurious bags made in Africa from local materials and authentic African spirit.
The Lamia is a signature Okapi bag with timeless and elegant design. According to the website, the Lamia is made from genuine blesbok leather sourced from South Africa, a blesbok suede lining, 18 carat gold-plated handmade hardware and genuine springbok horn. With an inside pocket, the bag, which comes in different colours, could be a major romance catalyst. For those outside South Africa, this gem will set you back some £1250, but for those in South Africa, it is R19,500.
Amazon ( www.amazon.com)
This is the first online marketplace to look for before trundling on to others. However, the focus here is when shopping for a music aficionado with love for the classics. This is someone with a records collection and a rusty turntable and you would want them to have a classy system. On Amazon, you will find a cool U-Turn Orbit Plus turntable. The beauty with this babe is that she is just a classic; no USB port or bluetooth functionality. So, you better make sure that the gift is intended for a person whose preference is vinyl and nothing else. The U-Turn has a precision belt drive (33/45 RPM) and a machined acrylic platter which ensures a smooth and quiet rotation. From Amazon, you will receive the package together with a dust cover, RCA cables, felt mat, and an adjustable counterweight. The U-Turn Orbit Plus is not for rookies, so think outside of the box before you wrap this gift for a friend, colleague or boss. However, if given to the right person, you would have just earned yourself a soul mate. The equipment is available in black, white, and blue and goes for a little over $300.
Trebene (www.trebene.com)
Trebene specializes in all manner of scarves from Kashmir, India. According to the website, Trebene scarves are hand-stitched, hence making each scarf a unique entity in its own right. Equally so, they are made from Cashmere wool – the finest wool from cashmere goats that are kept by the community living in the Himalayas region.
The mention of cashmere evokes a feeling of warmth for those who have come across this kind of fabric. The pure cashmere scarf https://www.trebene.com/product/designer-pure-cashmere-scarves-face-to-face/ goes at around $570 or R7,800 for those in South Africa. The scarf, which comes in two colours (navy and red), has a delicate feel and an alluring sense of admiration that will send the gift respondent into thrills of adoration of you.
SoleRebels (www.solerebels.com)
Based in Ethiopia, SoleRebels brings you handcrafted footwear from the artisans who wove shoes for the country’s traditional emperors like Haile Selassie. The company was founded by Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu in 2004 so as to raise the economic level of her people who were majorly local artisans. The company now sells shoes to over 50 countries and hopes to expand further. The company offers ladies and men’s footwear made from abyssinian leather and vegan.
Ladies shoes include lace-ups, too-toos, sandals, and slip-ons. If you are looking for an out of the box gift away from popular brands and elegant with a traditional feel, then SoleRebels is the answer to your search. You don’t have to fly to Ethiopia, for the rebels will bring the shoes to you!
The too-toos, for instance, are comfortable vegan shoes with an elegant finish that comes at a pocket-friendly price of $80. The shoes come in different colours; i.e., sage green, berry red, mustard yellow, light blue, and plum purple among others.
Tiffany & Co. (www.tiffany.com)
This is no ordinary online shop. It is one of the leading jewellery sellers in the world, which has seen celebrities such as Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, and Reese Witherspoon enjoy their products. In 2016 at an auction, Tiffany & Co. sold one of its most expensive platinum round 3.09-carat diamond solitaire rings with VS1 clarity for $60,000!
Therefore, if you are looking for a fancy piece of gem to surprise someone with this Christmas, just let your jittery finger wander onto this site and cart away a gem that will melt the heart of that hard-to-please soulmate. For instance, if you want to be modest, you can go with the 18k gold adjustable pendant with an elegant timeless design. It goes for US $1350. http://www.tiffany.com/jewelry/necklaces-pendants/tiffany-hardwear-ball-pendant-GRP09558?fromGrid=1&origin=browse&trackpdp=bg&fromcid=578712&trackgridpos=1
Storenvy (www.storenvy.com)
A US-based online shop that allows for creators of products to sell their products without the hustle of looking for customers. In so doing, the creator has an opportunity to concentrate on his creation as the products find their homes.
While foraging through the website, I came across a Steampunk Metal Octopus Cigarette Case. One thing about this case is that it can work as a wallet, business card holder or a cigarette case. The case, despite its antiquity, keeps whatever you put in it safe and easily accessible because of the spring release mechanism. It is a wonderful gift for the man of your dreams.
Net-a-Porter (www.net-a-porter.com)
Net-a-Porter began its operation in 2000 and currently boasts of delivering luxury fashion goods to over 170 destinations. The portal, which can be accessed on mobile phone, tablet or computer, offers wide-ranging beauty products to millions across the world, plus fashion advice and a diverse customer care experience.
If your lady spends the ‘whole day’ applying makeup thus making you late for that dinner date, then you can buy her the Artis Brush (Elite Mirror 10 brush set) for US $360. With these brushes, she will get that professional finish at home. According to the portal, “The brushes are arranged well in a presentation box, each brush has the same velvet-like tips made of engineered CosmeFibre – each UV-resistant strand delivers the smoothest, most even coverage possible.”
Marie Veronique (www.marieveronique.com)
Marie Veronique was founded in 2002 by a chemist with the same name. After struggling with teenage acne, Marie, a former high school chemistry teacher, decided to come up with her own line of products to fill in the gap. Currently, she works with her daughter, Jay Nadeau, a physicist and biomedical engineer, to “solve real skin issues and address the causes of aging at the source.”
In case you have a friend with skin problems, this is the place to shop. The products range from between US$50 to 300. Get your preference here: https://www.marieveronique.com/collections/all
FlexiSpot (www.flexispot.com)
Every new year, hundreds of thousands make resolutions to cut their weight, but never actually do it, only shedding those few January pounds before gaining more weight after the new year enthusiasm wanes. With FlexiSpot, that is about to change. If you have a friend who keeps complaining about not losing weight, then this is the place to shop for him or her.
Flexispot has cool weight loss equipment that will help you and your friend, and the best part is you can use them anywhere. One of the more attractive gadgets is the All-in-One-Desk Bike. The best part is, the bike allows you to do your office work while riding the extra fat into sweat! The bike goes at US$399. Other gadgets include the anti-fatigue mats and the ClassicRiser Standing Desk Converter. You can order the bike here https://flexispot.com/all-in-one-desk-bike/
Saatchi Art (www.saatchi.com)
Saatchi Art is the largest online art gallery and sales platform based in the US. The site offers different varieties of paintings, photographs, and sculptures to art enthusiasts. For paintings and photographs, Saatchi Art allows you to buy the real art or print at an affordable price.
With art growing in breadth and appreciation, you can never go wrong with awarding a friend with a masterpiece. Due to today’s busy world, it is hard to get out of the office and go out to galleries to browse for the perfect gift. The Saatchi Art site, therefore, offers an easy solution for your predicament for with the click of the mouse, you may have your dream gift at your doorstep. Interestingly, Saatchi Art offers the buyer with the history of any type of art piece they may want to possess on the website.