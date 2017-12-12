10 Best Luxury Gift Sites

Evetech is a South African online shop that is based in Pretoria, South Africa. The shop specializes in electronic products and sports Jerseys. Established in 2007, Evetech ships her products to every corner of South Africa. Besides sales, Evetech is a systems builder with relationships with Intel, Microsoft, MSI, and NVIDIA among others. Evetech offers both online and in-store customer experience for South Africans.

This festive season with amazing black Friday offers, you could get very cool electronic devices, especially computers and gaming systems, at the establishment. One-must-have gear is the HTC Vive Virtual Reality Headset. At R13, 499 (USD957), you could get this gear at your doorstep. For an avid online gamer, the Vive is a must-have gadget. You surprise this to your hard-to-please teenager and ultimately win their admiration and love. Unlike other gaming kits like the Oculus Rift, the Vive has a front-facing camera, which, with the right app, could bring the real world into your virtual environment. The Guardian Review in its verdict says, “HTC Vive is the most expensive system on the market, and also the one that takes most effort to set up. Yet, once you’ve done that, the ability to walk around within your virtual space, as well as turn your head, is impressive. The involvement of Vive, with its Steam store, means there’s a big community of developers, too.” View the products specs here https://www.evetech.co.za/htc-vive-virtual-reality-headset/best-deal/3035.aspx