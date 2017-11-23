10 Bankable “Side Hustle” Ideas to Pad Your Wallet

Everyone is feeling the current economic pinch, and for this reason, we are all looking for extra money on the side to cushion ourselves from the rising costs of living. ‘Side hustle’ is a common term that has increasingly gained popularity in Africa, as many millennials are now looking for a second source of income aside from regular employment. According to a recent report released by GeoPoll, Africans have fully embraced ‘side hustles,’ with the report sampling youths from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, and Tanzania.

According to the report findings, some of the major side hustles include agriculture, entertainment, ICT, online business, logistics, and food and beverage sectors, among others. A total of 37% of young Africans now have side hustles with Nigeria leading the pack at 44.4%, followed by Kenya at 40.8% and South Africa at 30%. There is no doubt that everyone is feeling the pinch – whether you are a new professional or you’ve worked for long, money is never enough these days.

So, do you feel your regular income isn’t enough to cater to all your needs? We’ve compiled a list of 10 side hustles you can think of venturing into. The best part is that you don’t have to invest a lot of cash to set the ball rolling.