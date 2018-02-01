10 African Wedding Traditions

Ndebele

Right before a Ndebele wedding, the groom’s mother will usually make a Jocolo, a special apron made from goatskin decorated with beautiful colorful beads. This special garment gets be worn by all the married women during the wedding ceremony, and it represents a mother being surrounded by children.

On the wedding day, the groom will then perform a ceremony in honor of his wife, giving her credit for all she has done in their time together. This is usually characterized by recitals, dance, and prayers.